Julia Roberts joins Instagram, posts a pic of herself enjoying a day in the woods

Julia Roberts has finally made her foray in social media through Instagram. The 50-year-old actor shared her picture as her first social media post in which she can be seen enjoying a day in the woods wearing a black sweatshirt reading “Love”.

Roberts captioned the photo: “Hello?” with a sun emoji.

The Oscar-winning actor currently has over 226,000 followers on Instagram. She is yet to follow anyone.

Roberts was recently spotted in the social media feeds after she attended Taylor Swift’s show at the Rose Bowl in California’s Pasedena.

In a 2013 interview, she had described social media as an “appealing” yet “sticky” cotton candy.

