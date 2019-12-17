e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Hollywood / Kumail Nanjiani gets swole for Marvel’s Eternals, shares pics: ‘Never thought I’d post a thirsty shirtless’

Kumail Nanjiani gets swole for Marvel’s Eternals, shares pics: ‘Never thought I’d post a thirsty shirtless’

Actor Kumail Nanjiani has shared ‘thirsty, shirtless’ pictures of his body transformations for upcoming Marvel film, The Eternals.

hollywood Updated: Dec 17, 2019 13:15 IST

Indo-Asian News Service, Los Angeles
Kumail Nanjiani impressed his fans with a new look.
Kumail Nanjiani impressed his fans with a new look.
         

Pakistan-origin actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani’s latest post, where he’s seen flaunting a muscular physique has set social media alight. Nanjiani has a new physique for upcoming Marvel superhero film The Eternals, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He took to Instagram on Monday to post two shirtless shots showing off his perfect ripped body and made clear the transformation, for his role as Kingo in the star-studded comic book adaptation, took a full year of intense training and dieting.

 

View this post on Instagram

I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)

A post shared by @ kumailn on

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty (fame hungry) shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain,” he captioned the image.

He added: “I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s The Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world...”

Also read: Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana react to Jamia protests amid growing calls for Bollywood to break its silence

Nanjiani also thanked five different personal trainers for their help with his new look. Nanjiani’s wife Emily Gordon, who co-wrote The Big Sick with her husband about their real life love story, commented: “Worth it”.

Living With Yourself star Aisling Bea joked: “Emily Gordon, are we legally allowed to look?” To which Gordon replied: “Get yourself an eyeful”.

The Eternals releases in November 2020. It stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
High courts can set up enquiry panels: SC on action against CAA protesters
High courts can set up enquiry panels: SC on action against CAA protesters
‘Like Jallianwala Bagh’: Uddhav Thackeray on police crackdown on Jamia students
‘Like Jallianwala Bagh’: Uddhav Thackeray on police crackdown on Jamia students
Ex-Pak President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death by special court for high treason
Ex-Pak President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death by special court for high treason
In Citizenship Act protests, Cong sees opportunity to reconnect with youth
In Citizenship Act protests, Cong sees opportunity to reconnect with youth
Realme India launches ‘Buds Air’, a cheaper alternative to Apple AirPods
Realme India launches ‘Buds Air’, a cheaper alternative to Apple AirPods
Skoda to launch rival to Creta SUV in India by 2021
Skoda to launch rival to Creta SUV in India by 2021
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Watch: Amid CAA protests, Pranab Mukherjee’s word of caution for Modi govt
Watch: Amid CAA protests, Pranab Mukherjee’s word of caution for Modi govt
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News