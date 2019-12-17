Kumail Nanjiani gets swole for Marvel’s Eternals, shares pics: ‘Never thought I’d post a thirsty shirtless’
Actor Kumail Nanjiani has shared ‘thirsty, shirtless’ pictures of his body transformations for upcoming Marvel film, The Eternals.hollywood Updated: Dec 17, 2019 13:15 IST
Pakistan-origin actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani’s latest post, where he’s seen flaunting a muscular physique has set social media alight. Nanjiani has a new physique for upcoming Marvel superhero film The Eternals, reports aceshowbiz.com.
He took to Instagram on Monday to post two shirtless shots showing off his perfect ripped body and made clear the transformation, for his role as Kingo in the star-studded comic book adaptation, took a full year of intense training and dieting.
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
Nanjiani also thanked five different personal trainers for their help with his new look. Nanjiani’s wife Emily Gordon, who co-wrote The Big Sick with her husband about their real life love story, commented: “Worth it”.
Living With Yourself star Aisling Bea joked: “Emily Gordon, are we legally allowed to look?” To which Gordon replied: “Get yourself an eyeful”.
The Eternals releases in November 2020. It stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.
