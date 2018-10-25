Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese announce new film, their sixth together

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese are all set to reunite for their sixth project together. Scorsese, 75, has signed on to direct Imperative Entertainment's Killers of the Flower Moon, the feature adaptation of the New York Times best-selling book by David Grann, reported Variety.

DiCaprio, 43, will play the lead in the film, which is expected to start production early next year.

The film, written by Oscar winner Eric Roth, is set in 1920s Oklahoma and centres around the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land. The murders attracted the attention of the newly created FBI, who set out to investigate the crimes.

"When I read David Grann's book, I immediately started seeing it -- the people, the settings, the action -- and I knew that I had to make it into a movie," Scorsese said in a statement. "I'm so excited to be working with Eric Roth and reuniting with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen," he added.

Scorsese is set to produce the film alongside Imperative Entertainment's Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, Sikelia Productions' Emma Tillinger Koskoff, and Appian Way Productions.

DiCaprio has appeared in five of Scorsese's films till now. Their partnership started with 2002's Gangs of New York and over the years, the duo have worked on films such as The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Shutter Island (2010) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

The actor is currently shooting for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Scorsese is working on his Netflix film The Irishman.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 14:06 IST