Martin Freeman confirms he will be a part of Black Panther 2 whenever it happens

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:51 IST

Marvel Studios may not have made any formal announcements about Black Panther sequel, but actor Martin Freeman has confirmed his involvement in the project. Freeman, who played CIA Agent Everett Ross in the Chadwick Boseman-fronted 2018 film, said he is not sure when the much-anticipated sequel will get into production.

“As far as I know, I will be (returning). As far as I know, I will be in another Black Panther. That’s my understanding. As to when that will happen, I don’t know,” Freeman told Collider when asked about his return to Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Panther 2 was not announced during Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con, but Ryan Coogler is expected to return as the director of the new film. Feige, however, later on hinted that a Black Panther movie can be a part of the studio’s fifth phase.

Apart from being a global blockbuster with USD 1.3 billion worldwide, Black Panther also became the first Marvel superhero film to earn a best picture Oscar nod.

Black Panther was played by Chadwick Boseman in the film. He was last seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame.

At the SDCC, Feige announced films like Black Widow, Blade, Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness among those that will be a part of the Marvel’s Phase 4. They will star Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Kumail Nanjiani, Tom Hiddleston, Scarlett Johansson and more.

Feige also confirmed that Black Panther 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Captain Marvel 2 and Fantastic Four are in the works.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 18:51 IST