Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman debuts with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, first reviews hail film as a masterpiece

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 14:34 IST

Director Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman held its grand premiere at the New York Film Festival on Friday, and reaction to the epic crime drama began to flood the internet immediately afterwards. The film debuted with a perfect 100% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, based on 33 reviews.

Critics hailed the film as a late period masterpiece from the legendary filmmaker. The Irishman, which tells the true story of mobster Mike Sheeran, and his involvement in the disappearance and murder of Jimmy Hoffa, unites Scorsese with frequent collaborators Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel, who are joined by Al Pacino.

Several critics praised the film’s light comedic tone, and Scorsese’s command over the gangster genre. They also commented on the film’s three-and-a-half hour running time. “The Irishman confirms [Scorsese] as one of the greatest living, though still largely unsung, comedy directors, and De Niro as one of the great scene-stealing straight men in movies,” wrote RoberEbert.com’s Matt Zoller Seitz.

Time magazine’s Stephanie Zacharek wrote, “The Irishman is so layered with detail, and shifts so gracefully through so many eras, that it’s hard to tease out a clearly defined plot. Even so, the movie is beautifully constructed-you willingly follow wherever it goes.”

The Wrap’s Alonso Duralde added, “Scorsese’s return to the gangster milieu is anything but a greatest-hits compilation from a filmmaker in his autumn years; as a storyteller and a crafter of images, he remains as bold and as provocative as ever.”

The New York Times’ AO Scott wrote, “A monument is a complicated thing. This one is big and solid - and also surprisingly, surpassingly delicate.” David Rooney of the Hollywood Reporter added, “Martin Scorsese reunites with his most totemic screen actor to tell a sprawling gangland saga that’s by turns flinty, amusing and richly nostalgic.”

Here are some more reactions to the film on Twitter:

THE IRISHMAN: An instant Martin Scorsese crime classic that’s everything you want to be, and more.



De Niro’s best work in ages, Pesci lights up the screen, and Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa screaming about the Kennedys is the peak of cinema! — Brett _________ (@BrettRedacted) September 27, 2019

THE IRISHMAN is not GOODFELLAS/CASINO part 3. Different pace different tone. It is, however, absolutely fucking fantastic and I am floored. All hail the King. — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) September 27, 2019

as far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be the Irishman. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) September 27, 2019

Watching De Niro, Pesci, and Pacino fire on all cylinders together shattered me to pieces. This is what I live for. The Irishman is rapturous. — ᴘᴀᴛʀɪᴋ sᴀɴᴅʙᴇʀɢ (@PatrikSandberg) September 27, 2019

Anyway THE IRISHMAN is like a movie genetically engineered to my interests so take my recommendation or leave it, but I think it’s a terrific picture - and an A+ example of a late period director saying, "oh, this is what you want?" and stabbing you in the fucking neck with it — Jason Bailey 😬🥺😭 (@jasondashbailey) September 27, 2019

THE IRISHMAN is a quintessential Scorsese epic that moves easily over three and a half hours without dragging. To be able to maintain that kind of pacing in such a long film is the sign of a true master 🙌 — Tia Glista @ NYFF (@tiaelisabeth) September 27, 2019

THE IRISHMAN is Marty’s old man movie! it’s about how you gotta have fifty conversations to do anything and everybody’s got an ego and it’s mostly just people chatting to each other and getting grumpy. terrific!! — David Sims (@davidlsims) September 27, 2019

#TheIrishman is a sweeping crime drama about murder, politics, sacrifice, defeat and, ultimately, the loneliness that comes with being a bad man. Classic Scorsese from beginning to end, and Pacino steals the show. Loved it pic.twitter.com/3FYOdMrWtC — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 28, 2019

The Irishman is Scorsese’s Unforgiven. A director giving you what you love about his work, with the maturity of an older man’s self reflection. Pesci, finally the boss, gentler and more contained, steals it for me. — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) September 27, 2019

Oh #TheIrishman is brilliant. It’s a film only Martin Scorsese could make and a film unlike anything Scorsese has made. Yes call it a masterpiece. He is a master. — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) September 27, 2019

I love THE IRISHMAN so much because it’s far more than another gangland notch on Scorsese’s belt. It’s an American epic concerned with profound moral decay and a lifetime’s festering regret. De Niro is sublime. Pacino is electric, with Pesci the calming foil. And it flies by! — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) September 27, 2019

THE IRISHMAN is a masterwork. Funny, epic, and most of all, melancholy. It’s Scorsese confronting aging, legacies, and mortality. I may or may not have teared up at the end... — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) September 27, 2019

THE IRISHMAN is like a greatest hits album from a master of the medium. Yes, that’s a positive.



The artifice of de-aging is more feature than bug.



It’s not "slow." It often moves like lightening & elsewhere it’s downright Bressonian.



This is not a review! Those are embargoed. — erickohn (@erickohn) September 27, 2019

The Irishman will get a limited theatrical run in the US, beginning on November 1, to qualify it for the Academy Awards. The film will be made available on Netflix on November 27.

