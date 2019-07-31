The Irishman trailer: Martin Scorese’s Netflix film boasts Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, cutting-edge VFX

hollywood

Netflix has released the first teaser for director Martin Scorsese’s hotly anticipated new film, The Irishman. The much delayed project, which sees the Oscar-winning filmmaker tackling state-of-the-art digital de-aging effects, will be released this fall in select theatres and on Netflix, following a premiere at the New York Film Festival.

The film also marks a reunion between Scorsese and actor Robert De Niro - the acclaimed duo behind classics such as Goodfellas, Raging Bull, Taxi Driver, Casino and Cape Fear. It will also mark the fourth collaboration between De Niro and Al Pacino, who’ve worked together only a handful of times, most notably in The Godfather Part II and Heat; as well as a return to acting for Joe Pesci, who has only appeared on screen briefly since announcing his retirement two decades ago.

The little over two-minute teaser introduces the characters - De Niro plays hitman Frank Sheeran, an outsider in the largely Italian-run mob, led by Pesci’s Russell Bufalino. Pacino stars as Jimmy Hoffa, Sheeran’s old friend and a former president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters that went missing in 1975, never to be seen again.

The trailer carries several of the director’s trademarks, such as sweeping crane shots and exaggerated sounds of flashing cameras.

Much has been written about the film’s use of digital de-aging, which really isn’t displayed front and centre in the trailer, leading to speculation that the effects work is still incomplete. It was previously reported that because of extensive work required to make the aging central trio look decades younger, the film was taking longer than expected to complete, with the budget ballooning to a reported $160 million.

