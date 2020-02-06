e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Marvel circling Spider-Man director Sam Raimi to helm Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel circling Spider-Man director Sam Raimi to helm Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel Studios wants Spider-Man director Sam Raimi to take over as director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

hollywood Updated: Feb 06, 2020 14:17 IST

Press Trust of India
Sam Raimi directs.
Sam Raimi directs.
         

Sam Raimi, the man behind Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy, might make a comeback to superhero genre with Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

According to Variety, the studio is in discussions with the director to helm the project, post the departure of Scott Derrickson.

Also read: Scott Derrickson quits as director of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, cites ‘creative differences’

Derrickson, who directed the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer 2016 movie Doctor Strange, had exited the sequel over "creative differences" with the studio. However, the director will remain attached as executive producer.

The studio hopes to start production on the sequel this May. The film has a release date of May 7, 2021.

Besides the Spider-Man trilogy, Raimi has also made some of the most popular horror films such as Evil Dead, Dark Man and Drag Me to Hell.

