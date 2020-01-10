Scott Derrickson quits as director of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, cites ‘creative differences’

hollywood

Filmmaker Soctt Derrickson has quit Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as director. In a statement to Deadline, the studio cited "creative differences" as the reason for Derrickson's departure.

"Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. Derrickson will stay on as an executive producer and we remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU," the statement read. Derrickson also confirmed the news on his Twitter account.

Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 10, 2020

"Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as executive producer," he tweeted. The search for a replacement in currently underway and the studio plans to start the production in May.

Featuring British actor Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular superhero, the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange, is scheduled to be released on May 7, 2021.

