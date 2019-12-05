e-paper
Mena Massoud says he hasn’t had a single audition since Aladdin, says ‘it’s not always dandelions and roses’; Will Smith reacts

Actor Will Smith has reacted to his Aladdin co-star Mena Massoud’s claims that he hasn’t had a single audition since the Disney film came out.

hollywood Updated: Dec 05, 2019 14:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mena Massoud and Will Smith in a still from Aladdin.
Mena Massoud and Will Smith in a still from Aladdin.
         

Will Smith has reacted to his Aladdin co-star Mena Massoud’s claims that he hasn’t had a single audition since the Disney film came out, and went on to make a billion dollars at the box office. Massoud’s claims have put the spotlight on the difficulty actors of colours often face in Hollywood, sometime even despite commercial success.

“He is a spectacular actor, and he has nothing to worry about,” Smith said on the red carpet premiere of his upcoming animated film, Spies in Disguise.

Massoud had previously told the Daily Beast: “I’m kind of tired of staying quiet about it … I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like Aladdin. ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’ It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since Aladdin came out.”

Massoud added: “It’s like, I’m sitting here being like, ‘OK, Aladdin just hit $1 billion. Can I at least get an audition?’ I’m not expecting you to be like, here’s Batman! But can I just get in the room? Can you just give me a chance? So it’s not always what you think. I feel like I’m going to be overlooked and underestimated for a long time because I am a young actor. I’ve been doing this for 10 years, but to a lot of people, Aladdin’s the first thing they’ve seen me in. So I think I’m going to be viewed that way for a long time. I’m going to have to work at chipping away at that.”

Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie, became the first Disney remake of the year to hit the billion dollar mark at the box office. It was followed by The Lion King. A sequel is currently being planned, and is set to feature Smith, Massoud, and Naomi Scott, who played Jasmine.

