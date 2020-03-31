Morbius, Ghostbusters, Tom Hanks’ Greyhound postponed due to coronavirus shutdown

hollywood

Sony has announced changes in release dates for several upcoming films, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the films listed have been pushed to 2021.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has moved from July 10, 2020 to March 5, 2021. Morbius, starring Jared Leto, has been pushed from July 31, 2020 to March 19, 2021. The long-delayed Uncharted videogame adaptation, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, has moved from March 5, 2021 to October 8, 2021. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway moved from August 7, 2020, to January 15, 2021. And unnamed Sony Marvel movie has been taken off the release calendar. Also taken off the release schedule is Tom Hanks’ World War 2 drama Greyhound.

The Kevin Hart comedy Fatherhood, however, has been moved up from January 15, 2021 to October 23, 2020.

Previously Warner Bros. postponed Wonder Woman 1984 to August 14 from June 5. “In these terrible times, when theatre owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th, 2020, in a theatre near you, and pray for better times for all by then,” Patty Jenkins, the film’s director, said on Twitter. The studio also postponed In the Heights, an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical, and Scoob, an animated film based on Scooby-Doo.

Disney had postponed Black Widow and Mulan, Universal had pushed Fast & Furious 9, and MGM had delayed the release of No Time to Die till November. In India, major releases such as Sooryavanshi and 83 have been postponed.

