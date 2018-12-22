New Avengers: Endgame fan theory hints at a much more wholesome end for Captain America

It has long been speculated that to beat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, our leftover heroes will have to make a huge sacrifice. And more often than not, that sacrifice ends up being the lives of Tony Stark (Iron Man) or Steve Rogers (Captain America).

However, a new theory has found a sweet middle ground for Steve at least. In a plot twist that appears to have come straight out of a Doctor Who episode, Steve might may just get tangled in the webs of time travel and choose to live a life with Peggy Carter, something he still hopes for.

Watch Avengers: Endgame trailer here:

The theory, shared by Redditor InGenNateKenny, states that instead of dying, Steve might just stay back with Peggy and not be late for that date that he had promised her in Captain America: The First Avenger. Here it is:

So, well, I had a little idea pop in my head, and I figured I might as well share. Doesn’t have a lot of support, but it would be nice if it were true. I think.

Basically, I think that if time travel is involved in Endgame, which could not be the case, Avengers use it and save the day, yada yada yada.

We know that this is (probably) Chris Evans’ final appearance as Captain America, so there’s probably some sort of definitive fate for him - popularly, death. But it doesn’t have to be that.

So, my theory is that through all the time travel things, Steve ends up going back to 1945, and makes his date with Peggy Carter, possibly in the post-credits stinger. And he stays. He hangs up his shield, and sets down for the life he was going to live before sacrificing himself. For a person who gave so much, it would be a fitting ending. Ignoring the implications of confusing timeline stuff, it would be quite cool. And he could appear in future movies if they really wanted him this way.

My primary evidence/inspiration for this comes from that Age of Ultron weird vision thing with him. While I’m not too sure that those visions are overtly relevant to the MCU as a large, I think it’s telling that Cap went back to that moment, and the date he never had. Even many years later, it still means so much to him. End of Captain America: The First Avenger, also had the line about missing the date. And he’s got his old look back in Endgame! So that’s something.

Probably not going to be true, but it would be nice for him. I’m sure the movie will be good either way.

Did it bring a tear to your eye? Imagine what it would do to millions of Marvel fans when they watch it unfold on the big screen when the film releases on April 24.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 19:34 IST