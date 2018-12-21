Avengers Endgame will have a bigger villain than Thanos, says theory. Find out who

Marvel had been billing Thanos as the most formidable villain the Avengers have ever faced, but a new theory suggests that the heroes could face an even bigger threat in the fourth Avengers movie, Endgame.

A Redditor has theorised that the upcoming Avengers movie will introduce Lady Death, a character who has absolute power over Thanos, who is known to be obsessed with death. It had previously been rumoured that Cate Blanchett’s Thor: Ragnarok villain, Hela, would be making a return in Endgame as Lady Death.

The Hollywood Reporter had reported in October that Katherine Langford, the young actor known for her starring role in the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, had been cast in a mystery role. Avengers 4, as it was known back then, was entering a final round of filming. It is now being rumoured that Langford will be playing Lady Death.

It was THR that first speculated that Langford could be playing this character. “Haunted by visions of death, Thanos’ peace may be brief and see him return slightly insane and speaking to an entity that only he and few others can perceive. Langford’s casting, by way of her youth and ability to quickly create warmth, may create an interesting wrinkle to one of the oldest and most frightening concepts in the universe,” the report stated.

It was earlier speculated that Thanos’ motivations in Avengers: Infinity War came from his desire to woo Death, which is what made him snap his fingers at the end of the film, and ‘kill’ half the universe’s population. This event has been officially called the Decimation.

Avengers: Endgame will focus on the surviving heros’ quest to ‘save’ their fallen friends, it is said. The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and others. Endgame has been scheduled for an April, 2019 release.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 18:31 IST