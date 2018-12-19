Is the Avengers Endgame trailer lying to us? 5 shots you might never see in the film

Marvel has been known to lie - or at least, misdirect fans - when it comes to their trailers, so why couldn’t they have done it again with Avengers: Endgame? Ever since Iron Man 3, Marvel trailers have had shots that were created specifically for promotional material, and never intended for the final films.

Most famously, the big money shot at the end of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer - of the heroes running towards the camera - wasn’t a part of the film. It also didn’t accurately represent certain character arcs, and that was the intention - to throw eagle eyed fans off.

Now, an article on Digital Spy contends that this is what Marvel has done with the first Avengers: Endgame trailer, which was released suddenly a few days ago.

Certain things don’t add up, the piece says. And since there wasn’t a lot of footage to go around, every shot in the record-breaking trailer has been dissected.

Here are a couple of moments that could possibly be misdirects, according to the piece.

Hawkeye’s return

Since rumours of Endgame taking the story into alternate dimensions have been doing the rounds for months, it could be likely that the shot of Clint Barton could be from a different dimension altogether, one in which he’s ditched his Hawkeye alter ego for Ronin. Others have argued that Clint simply took on the mantle of Ronin and went to Japan after his entire family was killed in the Decimation.

Bruce’s sadness

It should be pointed out that Bruce Banner hasn’t exactly met Scott Lang, at least not well enough to mourn his demise. And the same can be said for Spider-Man. So if Marvel is deliberately placing false clues for us to see, they couldn’t have found an easier spot than the hologram heads Bruce looks at in the trailer.

Tony’s message

Recently, a fan pointed out that there is a continuity error in Avengers: Endgame. Iron Man’s helmet seems to have suffered damage on the wrong side - he was attacked on the left side of his face in Infinity War, but in the Endgame trailer the damage can be seen on the right side. And since Marvel is so anal about even the tiniest details, this could mean that the entire segment was shot specifically for the trailer.

We’ll find out when Avengers: Endgame is released in April, 2019. The film is directed by brothers Joe & Anthony Russo, and stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and others.

