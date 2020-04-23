New Avengers Endgame theory drastically changes Captain America storyline’s emotional ending

hollywood

A new Avengers: Endgame theory suggests that Captain America’s dance with Peggy Carter took place in the Soul World, after he returned the Soul Stone in exchange as part of his off-screen mission at the end of the film.

A fan posted the theory on Reddit and wrote, “Cap’s off screen mission at the end of Endgame was to return all the stones to their original timelines exactly at the point they were removed. Most are pretty simple like just give the time stone back to the Ancient One, put the power stone back on Morag et cetera but returning the soul stone to Vormir does not seem to be so simple. ‘A soul for a soul’ are the words the Red Skull uses when others take the stone, so by that logic, to return the stone surely ‘a soul for a soul’ would still apply.”

The fan continued, “Could this mean that Cap lived out his dance with Peggy in the Soul World, exchanging the stone for Peggy’s soul so he could have his dance?” The fan speculated that this theory “could then rule out the dilemma of Peggy having another husband in a different timeline.”

The idea was seemingly popular among other fans. “I had a thought along these lines awhile back. My idea was that if taking the soul stone requires you to ‘lose that which you love’ then maybe voluntarily giving up the soul stone allows you to gain that which you loved,” one person wrote in the comments section. “You know, I like this theory a lot more than I thought I would while reading the title,” wrote another.

At the end of Endgame, the highest grossing film in history, it is implied that Steve Rogers travelled back in time and lived out a long and happy life with his old love, Peggy. He then returned to the main timeline as an old man and retired from the mantle of Captain America.

