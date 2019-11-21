No Joker sequel in the works with Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips (yet): report

hollywood

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:03 IST

Hours after it was reported that director Todd Phillips and actor Joaquin Phoenix are in negotiations for a possible sequel to the record-breaking film Joker, another report says that no such discussions are taking place (yet).

According to Deadline, no meeting took place between Phillips and Warner Bros about making a Joker follow-up after the film’s big opening weekend. The Hollywood Reporter had previously said that the filmmaker had met with studio executives on October 7.

The report said, “Multiple sources said no such October 7 meeting between Phillips and (Warner Bros film chief Toby) Emmerich occurred, and that Phillips doesn’t want to follow Joker by overseeing other DC character film.”

Also read: Joker sequel is happening with Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips developing more DC origin stories: report

The report did, however, note that ‘no one is saying a Joker sequel won’t happen someday’ but that the filmmaking team hasn’t set about planning the future of Phoenix’s character just yet. Joker recently became the cheapest film to cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, and is on track to beat the lifetime totals of The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

“As the movie keeps raking in money overseas, Phillips is in talks to reprise his role as director for a second Joker outing (he and Scott Silver, who penned the gritty Joker screenplay, will write the follow-up),” THR has reported. The story also revealed that Phillips will earn somewhere in the vicinity of $100 million from Joker’s success.

Phillips and Phoenix have said multiple times that they had always intended for Joker to be a standalone movie, but in recent weeks have seemingly opened up to the possibility of exploring the character further.

Follow @htshowbiz for more