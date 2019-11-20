Joker sequel is happening with Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips developing more DC origin stories: report

hollywood

They may have denied the possibility of all through their promotional tour, but looks like a sequel to Joker is indeed on cards for director Todd Phillips and actor Joaquin Phoenix. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, a sequel to the hit DC film, (the most successful R-rated film ever made) is in works.

As per the report, Todd approached Warner Bros with the proposition to take bring more DC characters’ origin stories to the big screen when Joker registered a grand opening of almost a $100 million on the first weekend itself. While he did ‘emerge from the meeting with the rights to at least one other DC story’, he may have landed with a bigger haul now that the film has minted $1 billion at the box office.

A Joker sequel is happening and Todd will return to direct it. He will reportedly re-team with lead star Joaquin for it.

Joker broke most of the major records and also exceeded all expectations, especially in the US. On the domestic box office, the film earned a total of $340 million and it made $820 million overseas. It is the fourth DC film to cross the $1billion mark after Aquaman, The Dark Knight Rises and The Dark Knight.

According to THR report, the $1 billion haul also means a fat paycheck for Todd. He may take $100 million home for his hit film.

Joker offers a new take on the origin story of the rise of Batman’s maniacal arch-enemy, painting a dark portrayal of a would-be stand-up comedian’s descent into madness. While Phoenix received rave reviews for his portrayal of the iconic villain, the film also faced flak amid fears that it could trigger violence.’

Apart from Phoenix, the movie also features Robert De Niro, Zazie Beatz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham.

