Olivia Munn slams Ben, Casey Affleck for getting away despite #MeToo allegations

Actor Olivia Munn, who never shies away from speaking her mind, took a moment to shed some more light on the #MeToo movement. While appearing on BuzzFeed News' AM2DM morning show on Thursday to promote her new show The Rook, the 37-year-old actor spoke up about some A-list celebrities in Hollywood, specifically men who have been accused of sexual misconduct and aren't facing consequences to their actions.

"When most people mess up, we have to go to the back of the line and earn our way back up," Munn explained. "But then, there are these certain men who, when they mess up they kind of go, 'Oops, sorry, my bad,' and then just resume their place in line," she added.

She specifically mentioned the brother duo and Oscar-winners, Ben and Casey Affleck. "There are going to be people that are hoping they can just push past it and people can just forget. We have stuff with the Afflecks, both of them. They just keep going and hoping that no one is going to find out," Munn said.

The actor also slammed director Quentin Tarantino for knowing what Harvey Weinstein did but not taking any action. "We have Tarantino who admitted to abusive behaviour on set and also knowing what Harvey Weinstein was doing," she added.

Munn stated that not everyone deserves a second chance so quickly. "The thing is that, not that they're not incredibly talented in their own right, but when you are given the opportunity to have any kind of power and you abuse that power, I believe you immediately lose all positioning and that you don't get to have that power anymore," she said. "Redemption is possible, but you've got to earn it just like everybody else," she added.

Tarantino told The New York Times in 2017 that he was of aware of what Weinstein was doing behind closed doors even though the producer still denies the numerous sexual harassment and assault allegations levelled against him.

"I knew enough to do more than I did. There was more to it than just the normal rumours, the normal gossip. It wasn't second-hand. I knew he did a couple of these things. I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard," Tarantino said.

In 2017, Ben was called out for allegedly groping former One Tree Hill actor Hilarie Burton when she was a host on TRL in the early 2000s. Rose McGowan, who has also accused Weinstein, alleged that Ben knew about Weinstein's predatory behaviour.

"I acted inappropriately toward Ms Burton and I sincerely apologize," Ben wrote on Twitter in October 2017.

Meanwhile, Casey settled two lawsuits in 2010 with women who accused him of harassing them on the sets of a film.

Munn has been a vocal about the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. In 2017, she and five other women said they were sexually harassed by director Brett Ratner. Ratner has since denied the allegations against him. In 2018, Munn demanded a scene to be cut in her film The Predator after she discovered one of the actors she shared a scene with was a sex offender.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 15:37 IST