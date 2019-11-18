On Mickey Mouse’s birthday, 10 fun facts about our favourite mouse

hollywood

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:15 IST

It is 91 years to the date that Walt Disney put pen to the paper and created the mouse that “started it all”. In fact, Mickey Mouse has been often called his creator’s “alter ego”.

Reportedly as easily recognisable, if not more, than Santa Claus, it’s Mickey Mouse’s 91st birthday today. We’ve gathered together some lesser known facts about the popular rodent.

1.Mickey became an instant hit on November 18, 1928 with the release of Steamboat Willie, the first ever cartoon with synchronized sound.

2.Mickey became the first cartoon character to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 18, 1978, in honour of his 50th anniversary.

3.In 1932 a special Academy Award was given to Walt Disney for the creation of Mickey Mouse.

4.Mickey appeared in colour for the first time in The Band Concert, which premiered on February 23, 1935.

5.In 1955, Mickey made his debut on television in The Mickey Mouse Club television show.

6.In designing and constructing a Disney theme park or adding the final touches to an attraction, Disney Imagineers subtly “hide” Mickey Mouse silhouettes in plain sight. It later became a tradition known as Hidden Mickeys.

7.Mickey Mouse first made an appearance on Indian television in the 90’s on Doordarshan through Disney Hour.

8.Walt Disney came up with Mickey Mouse whilst on a train from New York to Hollywood.

9.One of Walt Disney’s most famous quotes about his accomplishments is: “I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing—that it was all started by a mouse”

10.Walt Disney voiced Mickey Mouse - From 1928 to 1947, Walt was the man behind the mouse—literally. Even after the voice work was officially turned over to Jimmy MacDonald in 1947, Walt continued to do Mickey’s voice for shorts on The Mickey Mouse Club.