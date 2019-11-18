e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

On Mickey Mouse’s birthday, 10 fun facts about our favourite mouse

Here are 10 fun facts about Mickey Mouse on our favourite character’s 91st birthday.

hollywood Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Happy Birthday Mickey Mouse!
Happy Birthday Mickey Mouse!
         

It is 91 years to the date that Walt Disney put pen to the paper and created the mouse that “started it all”. In fact, Mickey Mouse has been often called his creator’s “alter ego”.

Reportedly as easily recognisable, if not more, than Santa Claus, it’s Mickey Mouse’s 91st birthday today. We’ve gathered together some lesser known facts about the popular rodent.

1.Mickey became an instant hit on November 18, 1928 with the release of Steamboat Willie, the first ever cartoon with synchronized sound.

2.Mickey became the first cartoon character to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 18, 1978, in honour of his 50th anniversary.

3.In 1932 a special Academy Award was given to Walt Disney for the creation of Mickey Mouse.

4.Mickey appeared in colour for the first time in The Band Concert, which premiered on February 23, 1935.

5.In 1955, Mickey made his debut on television in The Mickey Mouse Club television show.

6.In designing and constructing a Disney theme park or adding the final touches to an attraction, Disney Imagineers subtly “hide” Mickey Mouse silhouettes in plain sight. It later became a tradition known as Hidden Mickeys.

7.Mickey Mouse first made an appearance on Indian television in the 90’s on Doordarshan through Disney Hour.

8.Walt Disney came up with Mickey Mouse whilst on a train from New York to Hollywood.

9.One of Walt Disney’s most famous quotes about his accomplishments is: “I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing—that it was all started by a mouse”

10.Walt Disney voiced Mickey Mouse - From 1928 to 1947, Walt was the man behind the mouse—literally. Even after the voice work was officially turned over to Jimmy MacDonald in 1947, Walt continued to do Mickey’s voice for shorts on The Mickey Mouse Club.

tags
top news
In PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha speech, a surprise praise for 2 opposition parties
In PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha speech, a surprise praise for 2 opposition parties
Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses Maharashtra govt formation
Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses Maharashtra govt formation
In wake of JNU protest, entry, exit points at 4 Delhi metro stations closed
In wake of JNU protest, entry, exit points at 4 Delhi metro stations closed
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

Hollywood News