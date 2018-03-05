Oscars 2018: Sridevi, Shashi Kapoor remembered at In Memoriam section, India left teary-eyed

Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor were honoured at the 90th Academy Awards, also called the Oscars, in its In Memoriam section today. Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79 in December 2017 while Sridevi, aged 54, died in Dubai in February. The Oscars’ In Memoriam montage pays tribute to artistes who have passed away this year.

The departed stars got a musical tribute by Eddie Vedder who took the stage to sing Tom Petty's "Room at the top". Actress Jennifer Garner introduced the segment by paying tribute to late star Audrey Hepburn. "There is no joy without sorrow," Garner said, and then acknowledged the loss of film world with the departed souls.

Watch the Oscars 2018 In Memoriam video here...

Sridevi’s death, caused due to “accidental drowning”, left the entire country in shock. The actor has worked in over 300 films in a career spanning over 45 years. Her filmography includes films done in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Sridevi died on February 24 in Dubai.

Kapoor is best remembered by English-speaking audiences in Merchant Ivory films such as The Householder (1963), Shakespeare Wallah (1965) and Heat and Dust (1983). However, the actor leaves behind a rich legacy and was a part of the most successful Bollywood films of his time.

Other legends who were mentioned in the In Memoriam montage included Robert Osborne, Jonathan Demme, John Heard, Walter Lassally, Harry Dean Stanton, Glenne Headly, Jerry Lewis, Roger Moore and Sam Shepard, among others.

Fans and Bollywood celebs alike tweeted about how they were left emotional after watching the montage.

Teary eyed to see #Sridevi being featured in the Oscars IN MEMORIUM.. ♥️ — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) March 5, 2018

Oscars. Thank you for remembering Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi. Thrilled to see the name Raj Kapoor as the executive producer of the show. We are on the threshold of world cinema! pic.twitter.com/YMkqntZ4Xz — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 5, 2018

So emotional! I still cannot believe that #Sridevi is gone. pic.twitter.com/DkMXUvWe3c — DANIEL PILLAI (@Daniel_Pillai) March 5, 2018

With Jimmy Kimmel as a host, the ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre here on Sunday night.