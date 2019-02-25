Oscars 2019: Regina King says If Beale Street Could Talk cast is like family, watch video

Academy Award winner Regina King has warm words for her If Beale Street Could Talk co-stars. In a video by IMDb, King, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar on Monday morning, said that director Barry Jenkins had created a family like atmosphere on set.

“We’re family,” she said. “Immediately, right from the beginning we fell right into step. It’s been a group of artists that from the beginning understood the responsibility that we had with James Baldwin’s words.”

If Beale Street Could Talk is based on the celebrated novel by writer James Baldwin - a love story set in Harlem in the 1970s. The film was also nominated for Best Original Score at the 91st Academy Awards.

In the same IMDb video, King’s co-star Stephan James said that he wishes her the best of luck for the Oscars, even though she doesn’t need it. The film also stars KiKi Layne, Colman Domingo, Teyonah Parris, Michael Beach, Dave Franco, Diego Luna, Pedro Pascal, Ed Skrein and Brian Tyree Henry.

"I'm an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone," King said in her acceptance speech. "Mom, I love you so much."

If Beale Street Could Talk is directed by Barry Jenkins, whose previous film, Moonlight, won Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars.

King will next be seen in HBO’s upcoming adaptation of the seminal graphic novel, Watchmen. This was the first Oscar nomination for King, who has claimed three Emmy Awards in recent years. She also won a Golden Globe Award earlier this year for her Beale Street role.

