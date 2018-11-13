RIP Stan Lee: In all his Marvel cameos, he actually played the same character

Stan Lee, the man who created the Marvel universe, died on Monday at the age of 95. The comic book writer had become a regular character in Marvel movies with his cameos. From a lousy barber in Thor: Ragnarok to Strip Club DJ in Deadpool, Marvel fans ensured they did not miss Lee’s blink-and-you-miss-it cameos in the movies, similar to the tradition of waiting for post-credit scenes.

Lee’s regular appearances, however, may have been more important than you may think. Many fans believe Stan Lee was playing not different characters but a single character of The Watcher – a theory endorsed by Marvel.

Who’s The Watcher? In the Marvel universe, The Watchers are the first species and pledged to observe the ever-changing dynamics in the entire universe. The catch, however, is that they cannot interfere in any of the events. Of course, there have been a few exceptions – when The Watcher warned Silver Surfer (then known as Norrin Radd) about the Galactus coming to devour the planet of Zenn-La.

“This policy of non-interference was due to a well-meaning attempt by the Watchers to bestow knowledge on another race, which resulted in that race destroying itself. Despite this, the Watcher Uatu revealed himself to the superhero team of the Fantastic Four, and aided them on several occasions against global threats such as the Molecule Man, Galactus and the Over-Mind. After blatant interference with the mission of the Kree soldier Mar-vell, Uatu was put on trial by his own race, but was released on the provision that he would never directly interfere again,” Marvel explains on Wikia page.

Marvel chief Kevin Feige last year at a press junket for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 confirmed the popular fan theory. He said, “Yes, we always thought it would be fun. Stan Lee clearly exists, you know, above and apart from the reality of all the films. So the notion that he could be sitting there on a cosmic pit stop during the jump gate sequence in Guardians was something very fun - James had that idea and we shot that cameo and loved it so much, you know, you see it a couple of times in the movie.”

“It wasn’t in for a long time and we put it back in towards the end of the process where he references that time he was a Federal Express agent - we thought it would be fun to put that in there because that really says, so wait a minute, he’s this same character who’s popped up in all these films,” he added.

Interestingly enough, in one of the scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Stan Lee is seen with The Watchers discussing his previous works, including as the FedEx delivery guy (in Captain America: Civil War).

Perhaps, he was indeed The Watcher.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 15:24 IST