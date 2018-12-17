Ryan Reynolds approves fan pranking Avengers Endgame on behalf of Deadpool, sends personal gift

Ryan Reynolds has sent a gift to the Twitter user who redirected AvengersEndgame.com to a Deadpool website. Sharing pictures of his surprise gift, Twitter user AGuyInChair wrote that he would immediately trade the gift for a couple of tickets to the Avengers: Endgame world premiere.

“Package from @VancityReynolds just arrived! Wow! This thing is beautiful!!! ... And I will trade it immediately for 2 tickets to the #AvengersEndgame premiere! Any takers?,” the person wrote. The photos attached show merchandise from Aviation Gin, a company that Reynolds owns. “Holy crap! There’s stuff inside too! (These have got to be worth two tickets, right?) They’re from Canada! Or a Canadian at the very least!!” AGuyInChair continued in another tweet.

Package from @VancityReynolds just arrived! Wow! This thing is beautiful!!!

... And I will trade it immediately for 2 tickets to the #AvengersEndgame premiere! Any takers? pic.twitter.com/RPoEjBOJbl — Guy Inchair (@AGuyInChair) December 14, 2018

Reynolds replied to the tweets with, “This isn’t to say I’m proud of what you did. Just that I happen to love you.”

This isn’t to say I’m proud of what you did. Just that I happen to love you. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2018

Shortly after the release of the first Avengers: Endgame trailer, AGuyInChair had squatted on the domain rights and redirected traffic to an official Deadpool website. While Endgame is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, owned by Disney, Deadpool belongs to 20th Century Fox’s X-Men series, also based on Marvel characters but not owned by them.

Endgame is a sequel to this year’s record breaking Avengers: Infinity War. Reynolds recently starred in a special holiday themed spin-off, Once Upon a Deadpool, which is essentially a recut version of Deadpool 2. Box office proceeds from the film will be donated to charity.

