Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 16, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ryan Reynolds leads the internet in hilariously trolling Mark Wahlberg’s unbelievable daily routine

Ryan Reynolds trolled Mark Wahlberg’s unbelievable daily routine - which begins at 2:30 am and includes time for prayers and two workout sessions - by sharing his own. The rest of the internet joined in, too.

hollywood Updated: Sep 16, 2018 11:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ryan Reynolds,Mark Wahlberg,Mark Wahlberg Routine
Mark Wahlberg in a screenshot from one of his workout videos on Instagram.

Mark Wahlberg’s daily routine, which begins at 2:30 am and includes time for prayers and two workout sessions, was met with a mixture of disbelief and admiration by the internet - more on that later - but the best reaction comes from Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star took the opportunity to share his own daily routine, which includes ‘crying in front of a stranger’ and watching Paddington 2 (alone) for the hundredth time.

Wahlberg shared his ‘typical’ daily schedule on Instagram earlier this week, and added several videos of himself bench pressing and lifting weights for good measure. The actor, who was named both Forbes’ top earning and most overpaid Hollywood star of 2017, has been sharing workout videos on Instagram for several weeks now.

He laid out his daily menu in more detail in one of them, “At 8 o’clock, I have about 10 turkey meatballs. At 10:30, I have a grilled chicken salad with two hard-boiled eggs, olive, avocado, cucumber, tomato, lettuce. And then at 1 o’clock I have a New York steak with green peppers. Then at 3:30 I have grilled chicken with bok choy. Then at 5:30, 6 o’clock, I have a beautiful piece of halibut or a cod or sea bass. Some sort of white fish.”

As expected, several people reacted with incredulity on social media. Here are some reactions:

All this was too much for Ryan Reynolds, whose Instagram persona resembles Deadpool. He shared a typically sarcastic rundown of his own daily routine in an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. You can check out a side-by-side comparison here.

Reynolds is known to be a leg-puller, especially with his co-stars and his wife, Blake Lively. For instance, in his birthday post for her on Instagram, he edited her out. To congratulate Marvel on the record breaking box office for Avengers: Infinity War, he shared a fake rejected application to join the Avengers.

Reynolds was most recently seen in Deadpool 2, while Wahlberg most recently starred in Mile 22.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 11:03 IST

tags

more from hollywood