Ryan Reynolds leads the internet in hilariously trolling Mark Wahlberg’s unbelievable daily routine

Mark Wahlberg’s daily routine, which begins at 2:30 am and includes time for prayers and two workout sessions, was met with a mixture of disbelief and admiration by the internet - more on that later - but the best reaction comes from Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star took the opportunity to share his own daily routine, which includes ‘crying in front of a stranger’ and watching Paddington 2 (alone) for the hundredth time.

Wahlberg shared his ‘typical’ daily schedule on Instagram earlier this week, and added several videos of himself bench pressing and lifting weights for good measure. The actor, who was named both Forbes’ top earning and most overpaid Hollywood star of 2017, has been sharing workout videos on Instagram for several weeks now.

He laid out his daily menu in more detail in one of them, “At 8 o’clock, I have about 10 turkey meatballs. At 10:30, I have a grilled chicken salad with two hard-boiled eggs, olive, avocado, cucumber, tomato, lettuce. And then at 1 o’clock I have a New York steak with green peppers. Then at 3:30 I have grilled chicken with bok choy. Then at 5:30, 6 o’clock, I have a beautiful piece of halibut or a cod or sea bass. Some sort of white fish.”

As expected, several people reacted with incredulity on social media. Here are some reactions:

Mark Wahlberg eats 3 times and works out twice before I get out of bed.



Also going to bed at 7:30 is crazy people stuff. At 4:30 east coast time, Mark Wahlberg goes to bed!!! pic.twitter.com/iw2UlC4CFP — Steve Angelovich (@angelsteve89) September 13, 2018

Imagine if you woke up earlier than Mark Wahlberg and you were able to watch him wake up. Then when you were like "I guess I woke up before you today, didn’t I..." he just laughed and said "You silly goose. I just woke up for the day after." — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) September 14, 2018

Apparently Mark Wahlberg gets up before he goes to bed, does 250,000 star jumps, eats a baked bean for dinner and then runs up a wall. — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) September 13, 2018

Mark Wahlberg and I have very similar days pic.twitter.com/uw3Ht1PeuP — Joshua Weller (@joshweller) September 12, 2018

Mark Wahlberg's daily schedule is that of a fucking maniac.



1. Lunch is 10.5hrs after he wakes up

2. Spends more time on snacks than his kids, and first snack of the day lasts **an hour and a half**.

3. Golfs for 30mins at a time.



Thx @Paddy__Paddy for the horror pic.twitter.com/pr7naYTFrG — Seamas It Ever Was (@shockproofbeats) September 12, 2018

So many questions about Mark Wahlberg’s daily schedule. A 90 min shower at 0600? Just 30 mins of golf? Is it crazy golf? pic.twitter.com/Q7ETsw4HfM — Julian Druker (@Julian5News) September 12, 2018

Mark Wahlberg’s schedule stresses me OUT.



Why would you want your day to be that PACKED with things?



Why would you want to go to bed at 7:30?



I need a nap after reading his schedule pic.twitter.com/GBq8lMkqQm — Lunchbox (@RadioLunchbox) September 13, 2018

Mark Wahlberg’s daily schedule is absolutely mad. After an hour-and-a-half in the shower: golf pic.twitter.com/K6ZhRNtwqh — Lawrence Ostlere (@lawrenceostlere) September 12, 2018

All this was too much for Ryan Reynolds, whose Instagram persona resembles Deadpool. He shared a typically sarcastic rundown of his own daily routine in an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. You can check out a side-by-side comparison here.

Reynolds is known to be a leg-puller, especially with his co-stars and his wife, Blake Lively. For instance, in his birthday post for her on Instagram, he edited her out. To congratulate Marvel on the record breaking box office for Avengers: Infinity War, he shared a fake rejected application to join the Avengers.

Reynolds was most recently seen in Deadpool 2, while Wahlberg most recently starred in Mile 22.

