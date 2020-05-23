Scarlett Johansson says Black Widow is ‘deeper than anything we’ve done’, reacts to Robert Downey Jr cameo reports

hollywood

Actor Scarlett Johansson has said that the upcoming Black Widow film will be deeper than most people expect. The actor also reacted to reports that Robert Downey Jr would be returning as Iron Man in the Marvel film.

She told Parade in an interview, “It’s a film very much about self-forgiveness and accepting decisions that were made for you. It’s much deeper than anything we could have done earlier.”

Johansson, who won the part of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow after Emily Blunt had to drop out, said, “The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I’ve basically made a career out of being second choice.” She said that she was initially apprehensive about how the fans would react to her in the role, but understood the full impact of it when she saw the ‘hero shot’ in the first Avengers film.

“When we did Iron Man, I didn’t know if the audience would like my interpretation of the character,” she said, and added, “We were all thinking, This is crazy! Because these worlds were coming together. We’re still processing how much of an impact these movies have had.”

Johansson was also asked about the recent reports that her Avengers co-star, Robert Downey Jr would be making an appearance as Tony Stark in some manner or the other in Black Widow. The film is a prequel, set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, which would allow Stark, who died at the end of Avengers: Endgame, to appear. Johansson neither confirmed nor denied the reports, but simply smiled when asked about Downey Jr’s appearance.

At the premiere of his recent film Dolittle, Downey Jr was asked about the appearance too, and said, “It’d be nice if they’d notified me... they can do anything now. This could be a deepfake interview for all we know!”

Black Widow was slated for an April release, but has been pushed to November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

