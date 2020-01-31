Slumdog Millionaire actor Rubina Ali’s father dies of tuberculosis

hollywood

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 10:51 IST

Rubina Ali, the child actor in Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, has lost her father Rafiq Qureshi to tuberculosis. He died on Thursday (January 30), after a prolonged battle with the disease, reports Mid-Day.

Rubina, who lived away from her father for several years, will attend his funeral in Bandra, the report added. She was eight years old when she appeared as the younger version of Latika (played by Freida Pinto) in Slumdog Millionaire. Just like her character in the film, she lived in the slums of Mumbai.

Filmmaker Danny Boyle formed the Jai Ho Trust, so that Rubina and her co-star Azharuddin Mohammed Ismail, also a slum-dweller, could have access to a good education. She also got a flat in Bandra, thanks to the trust.

In an interview with Mirror last year, Rubina said that she was grateful for the filmmaker’s support. “Uncle Danny has been wonderful. He has supported me so much. He paid for my education and came to visit me every year. I’d go to visit him at his hotel and he’d ask me about my life. He has helped me a lot,” she said.

Rubina, who is now a student, wishes to become a Bollywood star. “It’s my dream to be an actor and I want to make it come true. I know my family is very proud of me,” she said.

Also read: Neha Kakkar wears bride-to-be glasses, Aditya Narayan gives her a rose. Fans cannot wait for wedding

“I like both Hollywood and Bollywood, but I don’t want to live overseas. I want to stay in Mumbai, so I guess Bollywood will be my future. If I become a successful actress as an adult, I now know to be careful with people. I’m prepared for the fame now. Once you get attention, people appear out of nowhere,” she added.

Slumdog Millionaire, which released in 2008, was a critical as well as commercial success. The film won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. AR Rahman won the Oscar for Best Original Score for Slumdog Millionaire, and his composition Jai Ho won the award for Best Original Song.

Follow @htshowbiz for more