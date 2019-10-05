e-paper
Snow it all: Will the Frozen sequel make you melt?

Elsa broke a few rules as a sympathetic princeless princess in Frozen. Where will the sequel take her?

hollywood Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:35 IST
Rachel Lopez
In Frozen, Elsa is a woman who gets her true-love’s kiss from a devoted little sister rather than a romantic interest.
Keep your eye out for Frozen II. Frozen is among the 15 top grossing films of all time, across any genre. The sequel hits screens in November – get out of the way before little girls trample all over you to get to the theatre.

But when you do catch the movies, play special attention to Elsa. The character was modeled on Hans Christian Andersen’s fairly tale, The Snow Queen – about a women who turns everything to snow. But Disney, for years, struggled with her being a negative character. They had a breakthrough when they decided to reimagine her as a woman isolated by her powers, anxious and anguished by her lack of control over them, rather than presenting a flat cold Cruella-like villain.

It marked a change for Disney as much for cinema. Elsa emerges as princess, but one without a prince. She’s a woman who gets her true-love’s kiss from a devoted little sister rather than a romantic interest. Mommies have loved the new spin on princess culture and its break from gender roles – their endorsement has fueled the film’s success.

The sequel – the trailer of which came out last week – is darker and seems to focus on how Elsa got her powers. Meanwhile, Disney has realised how far a woke plot can go. Fans have been asking if Elsa gets a girlfriend in this film, making her Disney’s first gay princess (Let It Go, the hit song from the original film, is already an LGBTQI anthem). But given Elsa made it through one money-spinner without a partner, perhaps Disney might play the woker game and present her as a romance-free heroine. Romantic subplot? Maybe they’ll just Let It Go.

