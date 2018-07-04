Sony accidentally uploads entire movie on YouTube instead of trailer

Sony Pictures accidentally uploaded the entire film, Khali the Killer, on YouTube instead of the red-band trailer. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the production house uploaded the 90 minute movie on July 3 on its YouTube channel.

The goof-up was first spotted by entertainment news website CBR.com. The movie was live for eight hours before it was taken down from YouTube.

In those eight hours it did invite some attention from YouTube users, but in the midst of all this, the film got an exposure of a different kind.

For those who missed this chance, the film is currently available on rent or digital purchase. Interestingly, it is available on a rental basis on YouTube itself.

The movie is written and directed by Jon Matthews. It stars Richard Cabral who plays the lead role of a hitman whose final job goes sideways when he happens to develop empathy towards the intended victims.

In November last year, the production house had launched the film on DVD.

According to IMDb, here’s the synopsis of the film: “After deciding to retire, an East LA hit man decides to take one last job to help support his ailing grandmother’s end of life care. But everything falls apart, when he develops empathy for the targets of his hit, and he’s forced to make the toughest decision of his life.”

