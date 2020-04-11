e-paper
Sophie Turner says she’d ‘kill to go back’ and do more X-Men movies

Actor Sophie Turner, who played Jean Grey in the X-Men films, says she’d ‘kill to go back’ and do more movies in the franchise.

hollywood Updated: Apr 11, 2020 19:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Sophie Turner at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Sophie Turner at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.(REUTERS)
         

Actor Sophie Turner says she would love to reprise her role of Jean Grey in future X-Men movies. Turner most recently played Jean Grey in 2019's Dark Phoenix, her second outing after 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse.

''I don't even know what the deal is, whether Disney wants to continue on the 'X-Men' journey. I would always be down to go back to that character and that cast and that experience... We had the best time on those movies. I would kill to go back,” Turner said during a video chat session on Twitter.

 

The actor currently stars in the TV series Survive, in which she plays a survivor of a plane crash who has to make it back to civilization. The show marks her first after the finale of HBO’s epic-fantasy series Game of Thrones, in which she played Sansa Stark.

