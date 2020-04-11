Sophie Turner says she’d ‘kill to go back’ and do more X-Men movies

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 19:06 IST

Actor Sophie Turner says she would love to reprise her role of Jean Grey in future X-Men movies. Turner most recently played Jean Grey in 2019's Dark Phoenix, her second outing after 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse.

''I don't even know what the deal is, whether Disney wants to continue on the 'X-Men' journey. I would always be down to go back to that character and that cast and that experience... We had the best time on those movies. I would kill to go back,” Turner said during a video chat session on Twitter.

The actor currently stars in the TV series Survive, in which she plays a survivor of a plane crash who has to make it back to civilization. The show marks her first after the finale of HBO’s epic-fantasy series Game of Thrones, in which she played Sansa Stark.

