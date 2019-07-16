Spider-Man: Far From Home had a massive Easter Egg that no one noticed till Jake Gyllenhaal pointed it out

Marvel Cinematic Universe has a dedicated base of fans who rarely, if ever, miss a spoiler or an Easter Egg. However, with Spider-Man Far From Home, the studio has managed that rare exception – an Easter Egg-style cameo by film’s Mysterio, Jake Gyllenhaal, that appears to have flummoxed the eagle-eyed watchers.

Jake Gyllenhaal shared a photo on Instagram of his cameo in which he is dressed in a floral shirt, a cap and shorts, a far cry from the heavy robes of Mysterio. “This isn’t just a sexy dad outfit. It’s my favorite look from Spider-Man: FFH closer#wheresbeck,” he wrote.

For those who are still scratching their heads, Jake makes a fleeting appearance in this attire as Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is searching for a jewellery store in Venice to buy a Black Dahlia necklace for MJ (Zendaya). In terms of narrative, it proves that Mysterio was spying on Peter to get his hands on Tony Stark’s augmented reality security system, EDITH.

However, there was no callback to the Mysterio scene in Spider-Man Far From Home as is the won’t in such movies.

Earlier, film’s director Jon Watts said about Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck, “In the wake of his (Tony Stark’s) death, you have to start really evaluating that legacy, because he wasn’t a perfect guy. Not by any means. At the end of his life, he made this incredible sacrifice to save the world, but along the way, he definitely made a lot of mistakes and no doubt created some enemies. To me, that’s really interesting to explore that and the complications of that. And also to look at, in this time of tragedy, to see how someone like Beck can be opportunistic about it. While the rest of the world is dealing with the fallout, this guy sees it as an opportunity, which I think is a fascinating way to tackle Tony’s legend.”

