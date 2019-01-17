Spider-Man Far From Home takes place after Avengers Endgame in an alternate, Tony Stark-less dimension, says new theory

Several new theories about the fate of the Avengers have emerged after the debut of the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer on Tuesday. The latest suggests that the film takes place in an alternate universe, because of the care it takes to not reveal when the movie is set.

A fan on Reddit wrote a post in which they speculated that the film exists in a parallel universe, because the trailer shows characters who were ‘snapped out of existence’ at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, or are considered missing.

The first Avengers: Endgame trailer showed Bruce Banner looking at a picture of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, who was reduced to dust after the Decimation - Thanos’ genocide of half the universe’s population. “I think the Spiderman movie takes place in the warp world,” the theorist continued. “I think after endgame the 2 universes are aware of each other and exist separately.”

While Iron Man and Thor are mentioned in the Far From Home trailer, neither of them is seen. Robert Downey Jr played a significant supporting role in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The Far From Home trailer left several fans convinced that Iron Man had died prior to the events of the film. They took to Twitter to point out that Happy Hogan had let himself go and said that they were ‘all alone’, that it was Nick Fury who paid him a surprise visit and not Tony, and that a cheque was signed by Pepper Potts and not Stark.

Also read: Iron Man’s dead, say heartbroken Avengers fans after Spider-Man Far From Home trailer. See details

Marvel even went to the pains of altering Peter’s passport, which doesn’t reveal key dates, thereby not revealing if Far From Home is set after the events of Endgame.However, fans have dug up an earlier interview of Marvel boss Kevin Fiege in which he had said that the Spidey movie will ease viewers into the new phase of Avengers. “So much happens in [the 3rd and 4th Avengers movies], as you can imagine, and so much is affected by it that we felt what better person to hold your hand and lead you into the next incarnation of the MCU, in a grounded, realistic manner, than Peter Parker? So, coming out two months after Untitled Avengers, [that’s what] much of what the next Spider-Man film will be about,” he had said then.

Avengers: Endgame will arrive in theatres in April, and Far From Home will be released in July.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 12:46 IST