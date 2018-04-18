Steven Spielberg becomes first director to gross over $10 billion (Rs 65,000 crore)

Three-time Oscar winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg has created history by becoming the first director whose films have grossed over $10 billion worldwide.

E! Online quoted Box Office Mojo that with a global total of $475.1 million, his latest film Ready Player One has helped the 71-year-old achieve this milestone.

The Lord of the Rings filmmaker, Peter Jackson, and Transformers’ Michael Bay are the next two highest grossing directors.

Spielberg, whose next two movies are the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise and a remake of West Side Story, is jumping into the world of DC Comics as he is all set to produce the adaptation of Blackhawk.

“It was wonderful working with the team at Warner Bros. to bring Ready Player One to the screen,” Spielberg said in a statement, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

“They bring a blend of passion and professionalism to everything they do and have a tremendous history in this genre. I am excited to reunite with them on Blackhawk,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

