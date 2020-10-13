The Batman: Robert Pattinson spotted on sets after Covid-19 recovery, Colin Farrell is unrecognisable as Penguin. See pics, videos

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 14:06 IST

The cast and crew of Matt Reeves’ The Batman was seen on sets of the movie in UK on Monday. Lead star Robert Pattinson was spotted filming what looked like a funeral scene with the rest of the cast, including Colin Farrell, John Torturro and Zoe Kravitz. The film’s shoot was halted after Robert had tested positive for the coronavirus in September.

Robert was seen wearing a mask when not shooting for a scene. Others around him were also seen taking the necessary precaution.

Colin looked unrecognisable in his prosthetic makeup. He plays Penguin in the movie. Zoe, who plays Selina Kyle or Catwoman, was seen in a black leather dress. She was seen walking with John’s Carmine Falcon. His face also bore the scars given by Catwoman.

Videos from the shoot show Robert and Colin walking up the sets of a grand building with others. When they reach the top, Colin extends his arm and shoves Robert.

The filming was resumed in mid-September. While Warner Brothers did not reveal which member of the crew had tested positive, it was widely reported to be Robert himself. “Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K,” a Warner Bros. representative said in a statement.

The Batman has about three months of material left to shoot, according to Hollywood trade outlets. Its release was pushed back earlier this year to October 2021 from June 2021. Last week, the release was pushed all the way to May 2022.

