e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / The Batman: Robert Pattinson spotted on sets after Covid-19 recovery, Colin Farrell is unrecognisable as Penguin. See pics, videos

The Batman: Robert Pattinson spotted on sets after Covid-19 recovery, Colin Farrell is unrecognisable as Penguin. See pics, videos

Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz were all spotted in the UK on Monday, shooting for their film, The Batman. Robert is back on sets after recovering from Covid-19 last month.

hollywood Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 14:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Robert Patinson and Colin Farrell on sets of The Batman.
Robert Patinson and Colin Farrell on sets of The Batman.
         

The cast and crew of Matt Reeves’ The Batman was seen on sets of the movie in UK on Monday. Lead star Robert Pattinson was spotted filming what looked like a funeral scene with the rest of the cast, including Colin Farrell, John Torturro and Zoe Kravitz. The film’s shoot was halted after Robert had tested positive for the coronavirus in September.

Robert was seen wearing a mask when not shooting for a scene. Others around him were also seen taking the necessary precaution.

 
 
 

Colin looked unrecognisable in his prosthetic makeup. He plays Penguin in the movie. Zoe, who plays Selina Kyle or Catwoman, was seen in a black leather dress. She was seen walking with John’s Carmine Falcon. His face also bore the scars given by Catwoman.

Videos from the shoot show Robert and Colin walking up the sets of a grand building with others. When they reach the top, Colin extends his arm and shoves Robert.

Also read: Neha Kakkar sings at a jagran as a child, her rendition of ‘chaddi pehen ke phool khila hai’ goes viral

The filming was resumed in mid-September. While Warner Brothers did not reveal which member of the crew had tested positive, it was widely reported to be Robert himself. “Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K,” a Warner Bros. representative said in a statement.

The Batman has about three months of material left to shoot, according to Hollywood trade outlets. Its release was pushed back earlier this year to October 2021 from June 2021. Last week, the release was pushed all the way to May 2022.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
Rice procurement up 33%, but MSP eludes other crops
Rice procurement up 33%, but MSP eludes other crops
Father of Hathras rape victim not well, refuses to visit hospital: Official
Father of Hathras rape victim not well, refuses to visit hospital: Official
Polls to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in UP, Uttarakhand on Nov 9
Polls to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in UP, Uttarakhand on Nov 9
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In