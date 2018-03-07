The #MeToo movement was long overdue: Emily Deschanel

Born to an actor mother and a cinematographer father, actor Emily Deschanel says she wasn’t quite the delighted child whenever her dad would film home videos — unlike her younger sister, actor Zooey Deschanel, who would “jump in front of the camera”.

As a kid, Emily wanted to become an architect. It was during high school when she drifted towards theatre that she realised she loved it. While she has played character roles in the films Cold Mountain (2003), Glory Road (2006) and My Sister’s Keeper (2009), her breakthrough role was of the forensic anthropologist, Dr Temperance Brennan, in the TV series Bones.

Looking back at a career spanning more than two decades, Emily is happy at how things have changed for good in the entertainment industry, especially with regards to the ‘Me Too’ movement against the widespread prevalence of sexual assault and harassment. “It [was] long overdue. I hope it occurs in all parts of the world and in all businesses and places of work, because it’s clearly not restricted to the entertainment industry.” She adds, “I’ve certainly experienced being treated not as an equal. I’m happy [that] women are getting their voices, speaking out and changing things. I’m excited to be in this world as it (the movement) is on.”

Emily feels there ought to be more women working in all professions, and says she’ll “definitely pursue” producing and directing. “But because I’ve spent so much time away from my children, I’ll be picky. I won’t take work that doesn’t make me passionate.”

When it comes to discussing projects, Emily says Zooey often acts as her sounding board. “It’s nice to have a sister with whom you can talk about your work and what happens in the industry. I value that,” she concludes.

