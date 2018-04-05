There is ill will: Dwayne Johnson finally opens up about fight with Vin Diesel, the ‘face-to-face’ they had

Dwayne Johnson in a new interview addressed the rumours of him having feuded with co-star Vin Diesel on The Fate of the Furious. He confirmed that it was indeed Diesel he was referring to in his now infamous ‘candy-a**’ Instagram post, in which he had accused a co-actor of unprofessionalism.

“Some [male co-stars] conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Candy a**es,” he had written.

In an interview to Rolling Stone ahead of the release of Rampage, Johnson said that his future in the Fast & Furious franchise remains doubtful as he is concentrating on making the planned spinoff featuring him and Jason Statham. The spinoff was a bone of contention between The Rock and Diesel, who was not on board with the F&F ‘family’ separating. It was rumoured that there was going to be a post-credits scene at the end of Fate of the Furious, and that Diesel had that idea nixed.

These differences resulted in the two of them not sharing any scenes in the final film - they do have one moment together, but as several people noted, it didn’t appear like they’d shot the scene in each other’s presence.

“That is correct. We were not in any scenes together,” Johnson said in the Rolling Stone interview. “Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer. And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not.”

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson in a still from Fast Five.

The Rock’s spinoff is planned for an April 2019 release, a year before the ninth film, which was another decision Diesel was reportedly not pleased about.

But The Rock says he still harbours ‘ill will’ towards Diesel, even if they’ve arrived at a certain level of clarity.

Rampage is scheduled to release on April 13. The Rock’s last movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, made close to $1 billion worldwide, cementing his reputation as one of the world’s most bankable stars.

