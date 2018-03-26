Tintin is not dead! Steven Spielberg gives update on long-awaited sequel

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg has revealed that Tintin 2 is still in works, but will not release any time soon. The 71-year-old filmmaker helmed the first instalment, The Adventures of Tintin, in 2011. Peter Jackson was to take on directorial duties for an upcoming sequel.

However, since the first animated movie came out, news of the sequel had been rare, but now Spielberg has confirmed that Jackson “has to do the second part”.

Jamie Bell as Tintin.

“Peter Jackson has to do the second part. Normally, if all goes well, he will soon start working on the script. As it takes two years of animation work on the film, for you, I would not expect to see it for about three years. But Peter will stick to it. Tintin is not dead!” Spielberg said in an interview with French magazine Premiere.

Adventures of Tintin comics, created by cartoonist Georges Remi (Herge) in 1929, are some of the most popular stories in comic book history and follow the adventures of Tintin, a boy reporter, and his friends Captain Haddock, Professor Calculus and dog, Snowy.

