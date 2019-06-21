Tom Felton is sure ‘Harry Potter was constantly crushing on Draco Malfoy, he couldn’t hide it’

It is almost eight years since the Harry Potter series bowed out of a film theatre but the fans refuse to bid it goodbye. Every scrap of knowledge about the JK Rowling’s wizarding world is consumed with much relish and when it comes directly from the stars, the interest is so much more.

So when Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), James Phelps (Fred Weasley) and Oliver Phelps (George Weasley) sat down with AOL for a game of Fact or Fanfiction, big reveals were expected and they didn’t disappoint.

Harry Potter’s Draco, Felton, accepted that he had gone through some rather racy fanfiction involving Draco and Hermione. “I feel like I’ve seen some fanfics along that line. I’ve seen some pictures. Some alarming ones,” he said.

He personally went with Harry-Draco pairing. Grint asked Felton, “Fact or fanfic? Even while he was with Ginny, Harry was always in love with Draco.” To which Tom said, “I think it was clearly a fact. Harry was constantly crushing on Draco. He just couldn’t hide it.” Grint added, “I think he made quite an impression on Ron, as well”.

Felton had earlier said that he has never re-watched a Harry Potter film. “I have seen the Potter films during the premieres, but other than that no — never! I’m saving that for a sacred day. I have visions of doing that with my two kids when I’m a little bit older.”

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 12:43 IST