Tom Hiddleston reacts to footage of his audition to play Thor, before he was cast as Loki

After a tape of actor Tom Hiddleston's audition to play Thor in the 2011 Marvel film, a role that eventually went to Chris Hemsworth, has resurfaced

hollywood Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:47 IST

Asian News International
Tom Hiddleston in a screengrab from his Thor audition.
Tom Hiddleston in a screengrab from his Thor audition.
         

After a tape of actor Tom Hiddleston's audition to play Thor in the 2011 Marvel film, a role that eventually went to Chris Hemsworth, has resurfaced. The actor talked about the enduring uncertainty of the auditioning before he was offered to play Loki, Thor's enemy in the flick during his visit to the The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

"Basically, at the time, they were looking for less well-established actors, so that the audience didn't have an association," Hiddleston told the TV host.

 

"They just wanted people to see these new characters, these new actors and the remit was, if you're over 6 foot and you've got blonde hair, you can come have a pop at it," he said. "So... I never auditioned for Loki, I only auditioned for Thor, which is nuts."

During their conversation, Fallon told Hiddleston that Marvel Studios had actually sent the show a copy of his audition tape. In the clip, Hiddleston can be seen wearing a blonde wig and wielding a version of Thor's hammer.

"I think we can all agree that they cast the right actor," Hiddleston said after the video was played, referring to Chris Hemsworth, who finally played the role. Opening up about his character, Loki, the Kong: Skull Island star said, "It is amazing. I never expected it."

"You know, I auditioned for the first Thor film 10 years ago, in 2009, and I just thought I was auditioning or a movie, you know? An interesting part. An interesting movie."

