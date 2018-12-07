Twitter knows exactly when Avengers 4 trailer will be released today, might not reveal title

The Avengers 4 trailer will be released at approximately 7:30 pm, IST, on Friday. This comes from the same source who first revealed that Marvel would be unveiling the hotly anticipated trailer this week.

DanielRPK of SuperMovieBros on Twitter ‘confirmed’ that the trailer would drop at 9 am EST on December 7. The scooper had previously written, “First trailer for Avengers 4 will drop this Friday morning. And yes this is final.” This claim had been backed up by MCU Cosmic’s Jeremy Conrad.

Marvel earlier this week released the second trailer for Captain Marvel, and is expected to unveil the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer on Saturday, at the ongoing Brazil Comic Con. The Spidey trailer has been rated by the Motion Picture Association of America, latest reports suggest. But unlike the Avengers 4 trailer, Marvel has been steadily building up to Far From Home, with Jake Gyllenhaal making his Instagram debut with a Spidey-related post a few days ago, and star Tom Holland all prepped to be paraded before fans in Brazil.

There hasn’t been any official word from either Marvel or Disney regarding the Avengers 4 trailer. President Kevin Feige had earlier said that fans could expect it to arrive ‘before the end of the year’. Meanwhile, Collider’s Steve Weintraub in a tweet wrote that the trailer might not reveal the film’s title. “Hearing the first #Avengers4 trailer will not reveal the title,” he wrote. “Want to be clear I am not 100% on this. Which is why it is a tweet and not a story on @Collider. We should know if my source was right or wrong soon...”

Already breaking my rule from two days ago.



Hearing the first #Avengers4 trailer will not reveal the title.



Want to be clear I am not 100% on this. Which is why it is a tweet and not a story on @Collider



We should know if my source was right or wrong soon... pic.twitter.com/p91guVzJZm — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 6, 2018

Marvel on previous occasions unveiled trailers in cross-promotional campaigns, and built momentum with heavy social media posts. The Captain Marvel trailer was unveiled during ESPN’s Monday Night Football and teased with a new poster. Trailers for Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming all debuted on Jimmy Kimmel Live and the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer was released on Good Morning America.

The film has been slated for a May, 2019 release and will feature actors Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johannsson, among dozens others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 15:11 IST