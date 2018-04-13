Watch Priyanka Chopra’s 3-second appearance in A Kid Like Jake trailer

The first (and a rather wholesome) trailer for A Kid Like Jake is out and it promises a lot of smiles and few tears for parents all around the world. The movie, which stars Homeland’s Claire Danes and The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons in lead roles, is also the second Hollywood project of Priyanka Chopra.

The film is about a four-year-old boy who loves to wear ‘girls’ clothes’ and read fairytales and how his parents struggle to find him the right school. During the process, they must come to terms with the difficult time ahead for him and society’s unwillingness to accept him as he is. All this, while they struggle to accept their own son’s gender identity.

Priyanka plays a friend of the parents and appears in the trailer for three short seconds. “Kindergarten is so hard for a child, you know, who...” she says at dinner with her husband and Jake’s parents. Claire cuts her in the middle of her sentence with ‘Who what?’

We can’t really say right now if Priyanka portrays a condescending mother of a ‘normal’ child or is just a concerned friend.

The movie also stars Oscar-nominated actor Octavia Spenser as Jake’s very supportive teacher and Aasif Mandvi as Priyanka’s husband.

Priyanka Chopra in a scene from the film.

Apart from A Kid Like Jake, Priyanka will also be seen in a supporting role in Isn’t It Romantic with Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth.

A Kid Like Jake was screened at the Sundance Film Festival and received critical acclaim for Danes’ and Parsons’ performances. “All the @priyankachopra fans will be happy to know that she is quite good in A Kid Like Jake. She’s very much the supporting friend character, but she’s a memorable and important element. The Priyanka Chopra invasion of Hollywood continues,” one festival attendee had tweeted.

