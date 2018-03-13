 Watch Tommy Wiseau audition for The Joker, (dis) honour the legacy of Heath Ledger, Jack Nicholson, Mark Hamill | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Watch Tommy Wiseau audition for The Joker, (dis) honour the legacy of Heath Ledger, Jack Nicholson, Mark Hamill

The Room’s Tommy Wiseau, who gained renewed attention after The Disaster Artist, the recent film about him, released an ‘audition tape’ of himself trying out the different versions of the Joker.

hollywood Updated: Mar 13, 2018 10:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Tommy Wiseau serious.
As if two parallel Jokers wasn’t enough, Tommy Wiseau, the multi-hyphenate man behind The Room, often described as ‘the Citizen Kane of bad movies,’ has thrown his own hat into the ring. Wiseau, in collaboration with Nerdist, shared an ‘audition tape’ of himself delivering some of the most memorable lines of Heath Ledger, Mark Hamill and Jack Nicholson’s versions of the Joker.

He’s made to look like Ledger’s character, but at one point says, “Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight,” a line made popular by Nicholson. Although he does make several attempts to say, “Why so serious.” Wiseau even attempts to create his own Joker laugh, but it sounds a lot like his own, which James Franco performed so frequently in The Disaster Artist, the recent film about the making of the Room, for which Franco won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Wiseau.

Wiseau gained fame in the early 2000s after he wrote, produced, directed and financed The Room, which has developed a reputation as being one of the worst films ever made. The story of its making was recreated in Franco’s The Disaster Artist, which was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Jared Leto currently plays the Joker in DC’s Extended Universe films. He first played the character in Suicide Squad and is expected to reprise his role in at least two new films. Negotiations are also underway with Joaquin Phoenix, who is expected to star in director Todd Philip’s independent Joker origin story, produced by Martin Scorsese.

Wiseau’s eccentric personality has been mocked and celebrated with equal measure, which was evident in some of the tweets about the Joker video:

