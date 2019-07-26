Watch your favourite Avengers Endgame clips in 4K; from ‘I am Iron Man’ to Captain America wielding Mjolnir. Watch here

Ahead of the home video release of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, several clips from the film have been released online, in breathtaking 4K. The clips show all the fan favourite moments from the film, including Tony Stark’s death scene, and Captain America summoning Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir.

The clips also feature Captain Marvel’s arrival on Earth, during the final battle against Thanos, Steve Rogers and Tony Stark’s infiltration of the SHIELD facility, Thor and Rocket Raccoon mission on Asgard, Captain America’s fight with his alternate self, all the female Avengers uniting on screen for the first time, and more.

Interestingly, Robert Downey Jr was hesitant about filming the ‘I am Iron Man’ scene, as he had already wrapped filming, and the idea came much later to directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Joe Russo told CinemaBlend, “It’s an interesting story. I had dinner with (Robert Downey Jr.) like two weeks before we were supposed to shoot it. And he was like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t really want to go back and get into that emotional state. It’ll take… it’s hard.’”

Russo continued, “And crazily enough, Joel Silver, the producer, was at the dinner. He’s an old buddy of Robert’s. And Joel jumps in and he’s like, ‘Robert, what are you talking about? That’s the greatest line I’ve ever heard! You gotta say this line! You have to do this!’ So thank God that Joel Silver was at dinner, because he helped us talk Robert into doing that line.”

Of the moment in which Steve lifts Thor’s hammer, Anthony Russo had said on an episode of the podcast Happy, Sad, Confused, “In our heads he was able to wield it, and he didn’t know that until that moment in Ultron when he tried to pick it up. Cap’s sense of character and his sense of humility, sort of out of deference to Thor’s ego, … Cap in that moment, realizing he can move the hammer, decides not to.”

Avengers: Endgame recently dethroned James Cameron’s Avatar to become the highest grossing film of all time. The film is finally coming to digital in HD and 4K HD, as well as on Disney’s Movies Anywhere platform, beginning on July 30. Endgame later arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and various on-demand platforms beginning Aug. 13, with bonus material.

