‘Hope 2021 will see more of my work as a film maker’

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 23:12 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Amit Tripathi
Amit Tripathi (Sourced photo)
         

Gorakhpur-lad Amit Tripathi says his small-town origin has always been an asset for him. “I belong to a state and a city that has given many talented gems to our country. It was always in my mind that someday, I too will prove myself and make my city proud of me. The kind of work that is happening in the state in terms of shooting and film making is commendable,” said Amit, associate producer of the film ‘Footfairy.’

Talking about his work engineering graduate from Bhubneshwar said, “I love the entire process of film-making and got a chance to start my career with short films. I formed a theatre group ‘Mirage’ and we staged plays on various social issues. Later, I joined another theatre group in Delhi. It was then, I decided to get into film-making and met filmmaker Nitin Updhayaya from UP and joined his production house. My first film as an assistant post-producer was ‘Behen Hogi Teri’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan. It was followed by bilingual film ‘Footfairy’ and short film ‘Ridicoolas’ — both were released last year. I worked on both the projects as associate producer.”

Soon Amit plans to get into other aspects of film making. “I’m working towards my goal of venturing into direction and do more of writing along with producing projects. Also, I’m assisting in film ‘Quickie’ as a director that is being extensively shot in London and Mumbai and marks a comeback of Darsheel Safary. I am enjoying assisting director Pradip Atluri as learning quality direction is one of 2021 resolutions. Hope 2021 will see more of my work as a filmmaker,’ he said.

