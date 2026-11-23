On November 10, two days after Diwali, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) cautioned people against trusting apps that "derive AQI from instantaneous hourly readings", because the national air quality index (AQI), it said, reflects "prolonged exposure, rather than a momentary reading". It was an odd caution to come from the board. CPCB builds its own published figure by scoring each hour's reading on its own and averaging the scores afterwards, a practice that does not quite align with the methodology described in official documents for how the AQI must be calculated. And on Delhi's worst air quality days, that order of operations leaves the city a band lower than the index's own rules say it should be.

A cyclist makes their way in the morning during the early days of winter as the Air Quality Index (AQI) shows 125 on a roadside display, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Neeraj) more less

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On November 9, the day after Diwali, CPCB's 4pm bulletin put Delhi at 344, "very poor". Worked out by the method CPCB's own documents lay down, from the readings the board had at that hour, the figure should have been 411, "severe", the worst of the index's six bands. "Nearly seventy points is almost a seventh of the whole scale, and it crosses the boundary that matters most," said Gautam Menon, a physicist and biologist at Ashoka University who models the spread of infectious disease. HT's analysis of the past year, published alongside this explainer, found that Delhi should have been rated "severe" at 4pm on 23 days. The bulletins said so on 10.

How the index is put together

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Delhi's 59 monitoring stations measure the air every hour, recording up to eight pollutants, from the fine particles known as PM2.5 to gases such as nitrogen dioxide and ozone, in micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³). The index is meant to turn that stream of numbers into one figure a person can act on.

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{{^usCountry}} By the rules, each pollutant's hourly readings are first averaged over the previous 24 hours (eight hours for carbon monoxide and ozone). That one average is then converted into a score between 0 and 500, called a sub-index, using a table of cut-offs known as breakpoints, and the worst sub-index becomes the station's AQI. A station needs at least 16 hours of data for a sub-index, and sub-indices for at least three pollutants, one of them PM2.5 or PM10, for an AQI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By the rules, each pollutant's hourly readings are first averaged over the previous 24 hours (eight hours for carbon monoxide and ozone). That one average is then converted into a score between 0 and 500, called a sub-index, using a table of cut-offs known as breakpoints, and the worst sub-index becomes the station's AQI. A station needs at least 16 hours of data for a sub-index, and sub-indices for at least three pollutants, one of them PM2.5 or PM10, for an AQI. {{/usCountry}}

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Each AQI is a running figure, worked out afresh every hour over the previous 24. CPCB's own note on the calculation gives the example: the AQI at 6am "will incorporate data from 6am on previous day to the current day". Delhi's figure in the daily 4pm bulletin is the average of its stations' AQIs, each covering the 24 hours to 4pm.

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Each band comes with health advice, and the line between the top two is the one that matters most. "'Very poor' tells people that prolonged exposure may cause illness. 'Severe' tells them the air affects healthy people and seriously harms those with existing disease, and is the level tied to tougher emergency curbs," Menon said.

Why a day, and why 500

The index was designed around a whole day because India's legal limits, and the health research behind them, work with 24-hour averages. "Daily averages are what the evidence rests on," Menon said. "Studies of daily deaths and hospital visits use them, as do the national 24-hour standard of 60 µg/m³ and the WHO guideline of 15." A day could have been summed up by its worst hour or its median hour instead, he said, but the published method "chose the 24-hour average, and the bands are calibrated to it". India's legal limit for PM2.5, a 24-hour average of 60 µg/m³, is meant to score exactly 100, the top of the "satisfactory" band.

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The scale stops at 500 by design. CPCB says an AQI of 500 or above "indicates almost the same health risk", and that extending the scale "would not alter the assigned health impact category". Applied by the book, the ceiling should only ever touch a day's average, and only once that average passes about 380 µg/m³, more than six times the legal limit and deep in the "severe" band.

Two steps, in the wrong order

The rules call for averaging first and converting once. CPCB's published figures do it the other way round. Its system converts each hour's reading into a score, then averages the 24 scores. HT checked this against CPCB's live data feed, where the score posted for each hour matches the conversion of that single hour's reading, and found that the average of those scores reproduces CPCB's published AQI, for each station and for the city, to within a fraction of a point.

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The order matters because the scale does not climb at an even pace. For PM2.5, the score rises steeply in the middle bands, by more than three points for each extra µg/m³ between 60 and 120. Above 120, each extra µg/m³ adds less than one point. CPCB's hourly scores also stop at 500 once a reading passes about 420 µg/m³, which means an hour at 2,000 µg/m³ counts for no more than an hour at 420.

Take an illustrative day with 12 hours at 100 µg/m³, already above India's daily limit, and 12 hours at 600, the kind of night Delhi had on Diwali. Averaged first, as the rules require, the readings come to 350 µg/m³, which converts to an AQI of 477, "severe". Converted first, the way CPCB does it, each 100 µg/m³ hour scores 232 and each 600 µg/m³ hour scores 500, the most the scale allows. Averaged, those scores come to 366, "very poor". The dirty hours were six times worse than the rest, but once each hour is scored, they count for barely twice as much.

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It is like a car's speedometer that tops out at 80 km/h. Average its readings over a trip, and the stretches driven at 120 count as 80, so the trip looks slower than it was.

The effect is visible in real data. At R K Puram, PM2.5 readings in the 24 hours to 11pm on Diwali, November 8, averaged 331 µg/m³. Converted once, as it should have been, that average scores 462, "severe". What CPCB showed was 397, "very poor". Six of those hours were above about 420 µg/m³, and CPCB scored each of them 500, including two hours at 924.

To be sure, the effect runs the other way on cleaner days, where the scale steepens through the middle bands, and CPCB's figure comes out slightly higher than the rules would give, by a median of about a point over the past year. On the days the bulletin rated "severe", the figure should have been a median of 27 points higher than CPCB published.

An index built for days, fed hours

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Every working part of the index, from its breakpoints to its ceiling, was drawn up for a day's average, and CPCB's practice feeds those parts single hours instead.

"Currently each band's health meaning is attached to a 24-hour average concentration. Averaging hourly scores produces a different quantity. Because the scale flattens at high levels and stops at 500, the worst hours count for less," Menon said.

CPCB's statement of November 10, issued after media reports questioned its Diwali figures, defended the index on two grounds. Both are reasonable defences of the index as the board's own documents describe it, but the figures CPCB publishes are not worked out that way.

The statement called the cap at 500 "a design feature of the index", saying that extending the scale "would not alter the assigned health impact category". That would be true if the cap were applied the way the rules intend, to the day's average. CPCB instead applies it to every hour, and that is part of why R K Puram's Diwali figure, for instance, came out "very poor" rather than "severe".

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The statement also said the index should reflect "prolonged exposure, rather than a momentary reading". A 24-hour average already does that, since a two-hour spike makes up only a twelfth of the day. CPCB then caps those hours as well, before they are averaged at all.

HT found no published explanation for converting hourly readings first. The closest CPCB comes is a line in its note on the calculation, which says the automated system "displays AQI based on running average values", without saying whether it averages the readings or the scores. The first point of the same note says each sub-index is "calculated using its 24-hourly average concentration value". CPCB also says the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) follows "similar methodologies", but the EPA's 2018 guidance on its own index says "it is not valid to use shorter-term (e.g. hourly) data to calculate an AQI value". CPCB did not reply to a questionnaire HT sent on the method it uses.

Reading the air yourself

The AQI is only a summary of the numbers behind it, and those numbers are public. CPCB says it releases the concentration of each pollutant its monitors measure, and for anyone trying to judge the air for themselves, PM2.5 in micrograms per cubic metre is the figure worth looking at. Averaged over a day, it can be checked against the index's own table. Anything above 60 µg/m³ means the day's air was worse than India's legal limit allows. Above 120, the index's rules would rate the day "very poor", and above 250, "severe". A single hour's reading shows what the air is like at that moment, while the index was built to sum up what a whole day of breathing it amounts to.

Fixing the published figure would need no new science. CPCB already has a tool that does the calculation the way its own rules describe: its AQI calculator, a spreadsheet built for monitoring stations that are not automated, averages a day's readings first and converts that average once. CPCB says it "keeps the methodology under review". Menon would go further. "The remedy is to publish the method and the hourly data so the record can be recomputed, though hours that were never recorded cannot be recovered," he said.

Delhi's AQI, by the book

HT's Air Pollution Dashboard now works out Delhi's AQI the way the index's own rules lay down: each pollutant's readings are averaged over the previous 24 hours, and that one average is converted into a score once, instead of every hour being scored and the scores averaged afterwards.

The dashboard has also added NowCast, which shows what the air is like right now. The two measure different things. At 5pm on November 22, for instance, Delhi's AQI worked out by the rules, a measure of the day's exposure, stood at 260, while its NowCast was 135.

To keep track of the latest readings, and the factors behind them, in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad and Greater Noida, go to hindustantimes.com/breathe.