Biodiversity conservation for a sustainable future

India is renowned for its vast and vibrant biodiversity with a rich landscape that supports nearly 8% of the world’s species, India has the opportunity to be a global leader in safeguarding natural resources while fostering sustainable growth. A new report, the Global Nature Conservation Index (NCI), has highlighted key areas where India can amplify its conservation efforts to preserve its incredible ecosystems. This assessment offers a strategic roadmap to guide India toward greater biodiversity protection, resilient ecosystems, and enhanced quality of life. India framed its first biodiversity action plan as a national policy in 1999. (HT file photo)

Developed by the Goldman Sonnenfeldt School of Sustainability and Climate Change at Ben-Gurion University and BioDB.com, the NCI provides insights into how countries can better manage land, protect biodiversity, and support environmental resilience. The findings serve as an optimistic blueprint for India, with practical opportunities to refine land use practices, strengthen marine and forest conservation, and engage local communities in the shared goal of protecting India’s natural heritage. Embracing these steps will not only benefit India’s unique flora and fauna but also secure the livelihoods of millions who depend on these resources.

India’s land resources are as diverse as its culture, encompassing a variety of ecosystems from the Himalayas to tropical rainforests. With 53% of India’s land used for urban, industrial, and agricultural purposes, there is a unique opportunity to refine land management practices to reduce habitat fragmentation. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), carefully planned land use could reduce biodiversity loss by as much as 75% in these areas.

Expanding sustainable agriculture practices could improve soil health and minimise the impact on surrounding ecosystems. Encouraging community-based land conservation projects, such as agroforestry, could allow India to maintain its agricultural productivity while protecting habitats. India’s rich cultural heritage of traditional farming methods also offers practical models for land management that align with both environmental sustainability and economic viability.

With over 7,500 kilometres of coastline, India’s marine environments support diverse species and critical coastal communities. Although currently only 0.2% of India’s waters are protected, there is a growing awareness of the importance of marine conservation. By expanding protected marine areas, India has the chance to strengthen its fisheries and protect marine biodiversity, which sustains the livelihoods of millions.

Through initiatives such as community-led marine conservation zones and responsible fishing practices, India could boost marine biodiversity and improve resilience against the climate crisis. Expanding protected areas could not only safeguard marine ecosystems but also secure food sources, jobs, and tourism opportunities for coastal regions.

India’s network of Protected Areas (PAs) is an important step in conserving habitats, covering 7.5% of the country’s land area. While reports show that some species are still experiencing population declines within these areas, this presents an opportunity to allocate resources that enhance their effectiveness. With better funding, training, and involvement from local communities, India’s PAs can play a stronger role in biodiversity protection.

Investing in the management of these areas, especially through partnerships with non-profits and community groups, can help PAs better support species populations and ecosystem health. Community-driven conservation, seen in some of India’s tiger reserves, has already shown promise in stabilising wildlife populations and creating jobs for local residents. Scaling up these efforts could bring significant ecological and social benefits.

India’s forests, which account for around 24% of its land area, are a crucial resource for biodiversity and carbon sequestration. Between 2001 and 2019, India lost approximately 23,300 square kilometres of forest cover. However, national reforestation initiatives and tree-planting programs provide a pathway to increase forest cover and strengthen climate resilience.

Programmes like the Green India Mission, which aims to restore degraded forest landscapes, can be further enhanced to bring back native flora and fauna while helping to mitigate the climate crisis. Expanding community-led reforestation efforts not only promotes biodiversity but also creates green jobs and improves climate resilience, particularly for rural communities that rely on these forests.

India is home to some of the world’s most iconic species, including Bengal tigers, elephants, and rhinos, but it also faces pressures from illegal wildlife trade. Addressing this challenge is critical for protecting both biodiversity and national heritage. The Global Wildlife Program, in partnership with organisations like TRAFFIC and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, is actively working to combat illegal wildlife trade through stronger enforcement and community awareness campaigns.

India’s commitment to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) has already led to significant strides in curbing wildlife trafficking. Further investments in training, technology, and international cooperation could help India play a leading role in global efforts to end illegal wildlife trade.

India’s journey towards sustainability is filled with possibilities. Drawing inspiration from global conservation leaders like Costa Rica, which has seen success with its Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) programme, India could implement similar initiatives tailored to local needs. By compensating landowners and communities for conserving natural areas, PES programmes create financial incentives for sustainable land use, reducing pressures on forests and promoting biodiversity.

India’s rapidly advancing technology sector and scientific community offer powerful tools for conservation. Satellite monitoring, for instance, could help track deforestation rates in real-time, while data analysis could inform policies on habitat restoration. Collaborative projects between the government, private sector, and non-profits could accelerate these efforts, creating a comprehensive conservation framework that benefits people and nature alike.

India’s rich biodiversity and cultural connection to nature position it uniquely to champion conservation efforts on the world stage. While the Global Nature Conservation Index highlights areas for growth, it also underscores India’s potential to shape the future of environmental stewardship. By investing in sustainable practices, supporting community-led conservation, and expanding protected areas, India can create a balanced approach that benefits ecosystems, communities, and the economy.

As India continues to grow and develop, the choices made today can shape a future where conservation and progress go hand in hand. With proactive strategies and an inclusive approach, India has the opportunity not only to address immediate conservation needs but also to lead by example. By leveraging its natural and human resources, India can ensure a thriving future for its diverse ecosystems and for the generations to come.

This article is authored by A. Amarender Reddy, joint director, ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management (ICAR-NIBSM), Raipur and Deepthi Harkar, public health, nutrition/wellness consultant, WellNourishD Nutrition Consulting LLC.