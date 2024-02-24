 Evaluating Net-zero for the Indian cement industry - Hindustan Times
Evaluating Net-zero for the Indian cement industry

Evaluating Net-zero for the Indian cement industry

ByHindustan Times
Feb 24, 2024 05:05 PM IST

This paper has been authored by Kartheek Nitturu and others, CEEW.

This report analyses carbon abatement measures for achieving net zero in the cement industry and plots a MAC curve for existing plants across the country. The marginal abatement cost (MAC) curve plots the annualised CO2 mitigation cost (USD/tCO2) of a given carbon mitigation technology against the total mitigation potential (tCO2) of that technology. The carbon abatement measures investigated can broadly be classified into four categories– Energy efficiency (EE), use of alternative fuels and raw material (AFR), use of renewable energy and alternative fuels such as biomass and municipal solid waste instead of fossil fuels, clinker factor reduction (CF) and carbon management solutions.

A labourer carries a sack of cement inside a shop. (REUTERS)
A labourer carries a sack of cement inside a shop. (REUTERS)

India is the second-largest producer of cement in the world. The current emphasis on infrastructure development in the country is expected to drive cement demand further. The Indian cement industry has established itself as one of the frontrunners in driving efficiency measures and setting ambitious net-zero targets. The successful implementation of the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme has played a key role in adopting energy-efficient technologies. However, it is imperative to look beyond energy efficiency to meet India’s climate goals while also catering to the demand.

India is the second-largest producer of cement in the world. The current emphasis on infrastructure development in the country is expected to drive cement demand further. The Indian cement industry has established itself as one of the frontrunners in driving efficiency measures and setting ambitious net-zero targets. The successful implementation of the PAT scheme has played a key role in adopting energy-efficient technologies. However, it is imperative to look beyond energy efficiency to meet India's climate goals.

The paper can be accessed by clicking here.

This paper has been authored by Kartheek Nitturu and others, CEEW.

