Every drop tells a story

India holds around 4% of the world's freshwater for approximately 16-17% of its population. The instinct is to read that as alarm. But India has always been a nation that adapts in the face of adversity and on water, the signs of that adaptation are everywhere, if you know where to look. Water (Pexels)

The debate around water typically centres on the looming threat of scarcity. What it should centre on is something more actionable: Effective management. The challenge India faces is less about how much water exists and more about how intelligently we use, reuse, and distribute what we have. Viewed through that lens, this is not a story of crisis alone. It is a story of an extraordinary civilisation arriving at a genuine reckoning with a resource it can no longer afford to take for granted.

Understanding India's water story requires a layered lens. Agriculture accounts for nearly 87% of extracted groundwater used for irrigation and it remains an inseparable pillar of the national economy. Restricting agricultural water use outright is neither realistic nor desirable. The more practical path lies in restructuring how that water is used, not limiting it. The industrial sector, the second-largest consumer, discharges approximately 13,468 million litres of wastewater daily, with only around 60% receiving adequate treatment. That gap represents both a problem and, critically, an opportunity.

The government has been purposeful in responding. The Jal Jeevan Mission is bringing tap water to every rural household. Jal Shakti Abhiyan drives nationwide conservation awareness. The Catch the Rain campaign has made rainwater harvesting increasingly mainstream. Atal Bhujal Yojana supports community-led groundwater management. And Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana advances irrigation efficiency through its principle of More Crop per Drop. Together, these initiatives reflect a growing national commitment to water stewardship, a commitment echoed powerfully when President Droupadi Murmu, at the recent Jal Mahotsav, expressed confidence in India's journey toward becoming a water-secure nation. Her words were a reminder that water, beyond being an economic resource, is deeply rooted in India's cultural consciousness.

I have spent years watching Indian industry respond to resource constraint, and the pattern is consistent. We move slowly until we decide to move fast and the trigger is almost always the moment a resource stops feeling abundant. We saw it with energy. We saw it with manufacturing waste. Water is now at that same inflection point.

The global economy is already moving toward a circular model, and it has become critical for industry to build closed-loop systems that enable continuous reuse, reducing pressure on primary water sources. Encouragingly, this shift is already underway. Smart factories powered by AI, IoT, and cloud systems now offer real-time monitoring that can improve operational efficiency by up to 25% working in tandem with sustainability-led practices to help factories reduce waste, lower emissions, and optimise consumption. Sectors traditionally viewed as water-intensive are increasingly repositioning through green certifications and sustainability-first operations, proving that industrial growth and judicious resource management can move forward together.

International capital is taking note. EIB Global, the European Investment Bank's development arm, recently extended a $191 million loan to the Government of India for water infrastructure upgrades in Uttarakhand. It signals something important: global institutions are beginning to price water resilience into their investment decisions. Indian companies that lead on water stewardship are positioning themselves on the right side of that reckoning

This year's World Water Day theme carries a truth that every business leader should sit with. Globally, women and girls collectively spend an estimated 200 million hours every single day collecting water. In India, the picture is similarly stark in homes without piped connections, women spend an average of 45 minutes each day fetching water, adding up to over 66 million hours lost daily across the country. These are hours unavailable for education, enterprise, or rest.

When we solve the last-mile water challenge, we are not only solving an infrastructure problem. We are unlocking human potential: girls staying in school, women participating more fully in economic life, communities freed from the daily grind of water insecurity. The Jal Jeevan Mission, despite its implementation complexity, has already brought piped connections to tens of millions of rural homes. Each connection is not just a pipe, it is time returned to a woman, an opportunity returned to a girl. For industry, this is not a peripheral observation. The communities surrounding our factories, farms, and supply chains are the same communities where water equity remains unfinished business. Our stewardship or the lack of it is a direct input into their lives.

Governance, community participation, and infrastructure development must move in sync. When they do, they create a framework where water systems work for communities rather than against them. India requires continued investment in groundwater recharge, adoption of water-saving technologies, and measurable improvements in crop productivity. These pillars are not independent they reinforce one another, and they must be built together at a granular, district-by-district level.

Water stress will rise as populations grow and demand increases that is the natural trajectory of development. According to the NITI Aayog Composite Water Management Index, India's water demand is on course to be nearly twice the available supply by 2030. That trajectory should concentrate minds, not paralyse them.

What I believe is coming and what the evidence already supports is a transformation in how Indian boardrooms treat water. The same rigour now applied to energy efficiency, carbon targets, and waste reduction will increasingly be applied to water. A new industrial facility where water footprint is a design constraint from day one, not a compliance afterthought.

India has a deep, almost devotional relationship with water. Our rivers are sacred. Our monsoons are awaited with a longing that is cultural as much as agricultural. The reverence was always there. What this generation of leaders can build is the institutional, industrial, and infrastructural expression of that reverence.

Every drop tells a story. The chapter India is writing now of technology, policy, equity, and collective will converging around a resource finally treated as irreplaceable is the most exciting one yet.

This article is authored by Partha Basu, MD, Ashirvad by Aliaxis.