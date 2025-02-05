How Maha Kumbh can inspire environmental change

Every 12 years, Prayagraj becomes the focal point of one of the world’s largest cultural gatherings—the Maha Kumbh Mela. The confluence of sacred rivers—Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati—draws millions of pilgrims seeking spiritual salvation. However, Maha Kumbh 2025 presents a remarkable opportunity beyond its spiritual essence: it can serve as a monumental platform to drive behaviour change toward environmental sustainability, waste recycling, and a climate-first mindset among the masses, empowering millions to return to their homes with a newfound commitment to the planet. An aerial view of Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh (Deepak Gupta/HT)

With over 450 million people expected to converge in Prayagraj over 45 days, the scale of this event presents a unique challenge—how to ensure the Maha Kumbh is clean. Yet, amid the logistical complexity, there lies a profound opportunity to instill sustainable behaviours that can resonate long after the event.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh is poised to introduce a new dimension to this ancient tradition: The idea of sustainable salvation. Spiritual purification has always been central to the event, but now, it’s time to marry that goal with a sustainable lifestyle. A standout initiative in this direction took place on January 31, when over 1,000 environmental and water conservation workers from across India gathered in Prayagraj. Organized by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, with Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Yogi Adityanath as the chief patron, this event underscored the Maha Kumbh’s potential to raise green consciousness on a grand scale.

While the government’s efforts to make the Maha Kumbh cleaner and greener are commendable, true change requires collective responsibility. Private institutions, CSR foundations, NGOs and pilgrims all have a vital role in fostering a climate-first ethos. For instance, several companies, including Coca-Cola India through its foundation Anandana, have made significant contributions through their thoughtful MaidaanSaaf campaign by manufacturing and distributing jackets made from recycled PET to sanitation workers and life-jackets for boatmen.

Additionally, they have constructed 1,000 women’s changing rooms along the riverbanks, made from recycled multi-layered plastic waste, to provide convenience and safe Maha Kumbh experience for women. It is also a visual spectacle to see the walls of these changing rooms, adorned with vibrant illustrations by top Indian artists, educating the pilgrims on the concepts of waste segregation and recycling through fun, insightful, and visually engaging stories, so even the semi-literate can benefit from them. These initiatives not only enhance the Maha Kumbh experience but also embed sustainability into everyday lives, driving lasting behavioural change.

The Maha Kumbh provides an unparalleled opportunity to inspire behavior change. Pilgrims, in a state of spiritual receptivity, are more likely to embrace messages of cleanliness and environmental stewardship. Educating millions on waste management and conservation during the event can create a ripple effect across communities long after the event concludes, creating a lasting societal impact.

The government of UP is leading the charge leveraging advanced technologies such as sewage treatment plants developed with Indian Space Research Organisation and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, drone surveillance, and real-time monitoring to ensure environmental responsibility. However, sustaining these efforts beyond the 45-day event is essential for lasting cultural transformation.

Multiple private institutions, grassroots movements, and NGOs are also playing a pivotal role towards long-term change. Campaigns like "One Plate, One Bag" are driving significant movement by reducing single-use plastics. By encouraging the use of reusable steel plates in community kitchens and distributing over 70,000 cloth bags to pilgrims, these initiatives effectively reduce single-use plastics while fostering eco-conscious habits and demonstrate how community-driven actions can complement government efforts.

A variety of sustainable practices and innovations are aligning the Maha Kumbh with environmental stewardship. For example, in waste management, segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste is actively promoted, and recycling initiatives are gaining traction. ITC’s “Wellbeing Out of Waste” programme is a prime example of how such efforts can be scaled, involving communities to ensure effective waste segregation and recycling while generating livelihoods. Similarly, Tata Power has pioneered clean energy projects by integrating solar-powered lighting and energy-efficient infrastructure in rural and urban areas, reducing dependency on fossil fuels and driving a green energy movement.

These practices remind us of the philosophy that keeping our karam bhoomi (our land of action) clean and sustainable is not just a duty but a responsibility we owe to future generations. Just as the Maha Kumbh adopts eco-friendly measures like bio-toilets and temporary structures made from recyclable materials, we too can take small but impactful steps to preserve our surroundings. Whether it’s using electric buses to minimise carbon emissions or supporting sustainable sanitation through waterless urinals, every effort contributes to a greener future while uplifting communities. The underlying message here is clear: when we clean our karam bhoomi we create not only a better environment but also help as many people as possible to thrive in harmony with nature.

Collaborative efforts by government agencies, private institutions, and NGOs demonstrate the power of collective action in reducing the event’s carbon footprint. Together, these stakeholders are transforming the Maha Kumbh into not just a spiritual gathering but also a global model for environmental sustainability.

At its core, the Maha Kumbh symbolises purification—of the body, mind, and soul. However, true purification cannot happen in a polluted environment. Clean air, clean water, and surroundings are integral to spiritual and physical well-being. By integrating sustainability into the Maha Kumbh fabric, we can pave the way for a cleaner, healthier India in the long run—not just during the event but in the years that follow.

The journey toward sustainable salvation doesn’t end at the Maha Kumbh. Each one of us, in our own homes and communities, can contribute to this movement. From carrying reusable bags and bottles to composting waste or supporting local clean-up drives, even small actions can create a big impact. Every step counts toward building a sustainable future. Now, it’s up to each of us to carry that torch forward, turning inspiration into action and ensuring a cleaner, greener legacy for generations to come.

This article is authored by Ranganath Tannir, secretary general, Think Change Forum (TCF).