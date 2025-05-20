How nature-based farming is protecting pollinators

In a world growing increasingly anxious about food security, it’s easy to overlook the small, silent workers that keep our agricultural systems running—bees. Yet across India and the globe, bee populations are declining at alarming rates due to pesticide overuse, habitat destruction, monoculture farming, and the climate crisis. This isn’t just a biodiversity crisis—it’s a food crisis in the making. Bee (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Pollinators like bees, butterflies, and other insects are responsible for fertilising over 75% of the world’s food crops. They ensure fruits set, seeds form, and harvests flourish. Without them, our food systems would become brittle, crop yields would dwindle, and the nutritional diversity of our diets would take a hit. In India, where agriculture is still the backbone of rural livelihoods and contributes about 18% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), this decline spells danger, not just for farmers, but for every consumer.

The good news? We already have the solution. And it’s not biotech, not chemical intervention, and certainly not short-term fixes. It’s nature-based farming—an approach that works with, rather than against, ecological systems.

Nature-based, or agroecological, farming practices are already helping reverse pollinator loss in several parts of India. By eliminating chemical pesticides, using mechanical or biological pest control measures, integrating diverse crop species, planting flowering hedgerows, and maintaining natural habitats on the farm, these approaches give bees the safe, food-rich environment they need to thrive.

Agroforestry is one such practice gaining traction. By cultivating trees, shrubs, and crops together, farmers create year-round habitats for pollinators while diversifying income sources. It’s a win-win: pollinators benefit from floral diversity and shelter, while farmers benefit from higher yields, improved soil health, and greater climate resilience.

Intercropping—growing multiple crops in the same space—offers another lifeline. Crops like mustard, sunflower, sesame, and coriander, when interplanted with vegetables or cereals, not only improve farm biodiversity but also support pollinators throughout the year. Unlike monocultures, which starve bees when not in bloom, diversified farms provide continuous nectar and pollen sources.

These changes are not only good for the environment but also for farm productivity. Fields with greater floral diversity and reduced pesticide use attract and support more pollinators, leading to better yields in crops. “Since switching to natural methods, we see more bees in our fields and healthier, more abundant crops,” says Jasuben Vegad, a cotton farmer from Gir Somnath, Gujarat.

But there’s more. Encouragingly, in pockets across the country, Indian farmers are learning the art of beekeeping—an initiative that’s delivering a triple benefit. It provides an additional source of income through honey and wax sales, gives a much-needed boost to local pollination and farm productivity, and helps bolster bee populations in the face of mounting environmental threats. Supported by government schemes and grassroots training programs, these farmer-beekeepers are not just adapting to change— they’re helping to restore the balance between agriculture and nature.

Yet, despite these clear benefits, most Indian farmers remain trapped in the high-input, chemical-driven paradigm, pushed by decades of market incentives and misinformation. And pollinators? They don’t make headlines--until their absence begins to hurt us.

We cannot afford to wait for that tipping point. The urgency of this moment demands a shift—not just in farming practices but in the mindset of everyone. Supporting nature-based farming is not a romantic return to traditional methods—it’s a modern, scientifically-backed strategy to secure our food future. And the government is promoting natural farming on a large scale with available schemes.

However, India needs to ramp up investment in large-scale training for farmers on pollinator-friendly practices, provide more incentives for biodiversity-enhancing farm systems, and prioritise pollinator health in national agricultural policy. The country is well-positioned to scale existing practices and a growing network of agricultural training centres, NGOs, CSR bodies and research institutes are helping promote knowledge-sharing and the adoption of ecological techniques. As awareness spreads and more success stories emerge, a strong momentum behind farming that is in harmony with nature will emerge – which, ironically is exactly what traditional farming used to be like in this country.

This World Bee Day, we are reminded that the well-being of bees is intimately tied to our own. By protecting pollinators, we safeguard our food, our farms, and our future. Nature-based farming shows us that sustainability and productivity are not at odds—in fact, they go hand in hand. When farmers, communities, and ecosystems thrive together, it’s a win for everyone.

This article is authored by Chandrakant Kumbhani, COO, Community Development Initiatives, Ambuja Foundation.