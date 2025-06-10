The hidden cost of menstrual waste

In a world shaped by convenience, plastic has become both a ubiquitous burden and a looming peril. Each year, humanity produces over 430 million tonnes of plastic, much of it crafted for fleeting use, only to persist in landfills, rivers, and oceans for centuries. Menstruation is a normal physical and biological change in the body and there should be no social stigma attached to it.(Shutterstock)

India, responsible for nearly 20% of the world’s plastic waste, stands at a critical juncture. As plastic pollution escalates, its ripple effects extend far beyond immediate surroundings, endangering wildlife, degrading ecosystems, threatening public health, and pushing our already strained planet closer to ecological tipping points. Between 19 to 23 million tonnes of plastic enter aquatic ecosystems annually. This is not merely pollution; it is a slow unraveling of nature’s delicate balance.

The theme of Ending Plastic Pollution for World Environment Day 2025 rings out as a powerful call to action. It urges us to protect our Earth from the tightening grip of plastic waste and sparks a global movement fueled by unity, purpose, and commitment.

This theme also opens a window into an often-overlooked intersection: the link between environmental care and menstrual hygiene. Making menstrual health greener is not only an environmental imperative—it is a stride toward gender equity and public health.

Consider this: The annual use of disposable pads and tampons generates around 9 kgs of CO₂ emissions per person. Over an average menstrual lifespan of 40 years, one woman’s sanitary choices could add up to 360 kgs of carbon emissions.

Now multiply that by India’s approximately 36 crore (360 million) menstruating women—the environmental cost becomes staggering. A large share of this impact stems from products that contain plastic and are not biodegradable.

But amid this challenge lies a powerful opportunity: The shift to sustainable menstrual products, especially menstrual cups. These reusable, affordable alternatives can dramatically reduce both waste and emissions. By embracing such choices, India can take a major leap toward reducing its plastic footprint and promoting eco-conscious living.

On this World Environment Day, let us commit to making menstrual hygiene products as clean and green as possible—empowering women while healing the planet. Menstrual cups offer hygienic, convenient comfort and reduce public health risks. Their value becomes especially evident during crises like floods or natural disasters, when the safe disposal of pads poses a serious challenge.

Together, let us break the cycle of plastic dependence and build a healthier, more sustainable future for our women, for our communities, and the Earth.

This article is authored by V Kuttappan Pillai, senior vice president, HLL Lifecare Limited.