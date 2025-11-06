Transforming the energy organisation culture

Today, geopolitical headwinds and sustainability priorities are steadily reshaping the energy sector. Technology has become absolutely essential for energy organisations to build solutions and ensure outcomes in their clean energy transition journey. Culture, however, is a key ingredient that helps build a strong foundation for organisations to successfully adapt in an increasingly uncertain world. Without the right culture, transition and transformation, may not go through as planned. A lot is needed to build and define an organisational culture. During an insightful session at ENRich 2025, leaders from public and private sector companies, shared their thoughts on how culture goes beyond merely collaborating with employees. (Representative image) Solar Energy (HT Archive)

Based on the discussions, a clear 8-point agenda emerged which can guide organisations in making culture central to a successful transformation.

Build culture as a strategic asset: Organisations should treat culture as a strategic asset and not just a set of values to be framed in office. When workplaces create an environment of trust, openness, and a genuine sense of belonging, people feel empowered to take risks, and innovate. This ethos is what provides organizations the resilience to adapt, evolve, and lead through uncertainty in times of transformation.

Create psychological safety for change: Any transformative process — whether it’s a business pivot toward clean technologies or a structural shift like embedding sustainability and digital goals into core operations — can understandably trigger anxiety. For many employees, especially in legacy-rich organisations where careers span decades, change can feel like a threat to their roles or relevance.

This is where leadership plays a crucial role in easing these concerns. By creating environments where learning is encouraged and innovation is safe, leaders can foster a culture of growth rather than fear. In today’s landscape, where technology is central across industries, reskilling and upskilling aren’t just helpful — they’re essential. When employees know that it’s safe to experiment, to learn, and even to fail — and that the organization is invested in their evolution — they are far more likely to embrace change with confidence and curiosity.

Align leadership with ground realities: Culture flows from the top. Leaders need to be in sync with what’s happening on the ground to be able to stay connected to the lived experiences of their teams. When leaders are open, self-aware, and willing to listen, they set the tone for a culture that’s inclusive, agile, and ready for change.

Enable purposeful collaboration: Energy transition is not only about renewables it’s about so many ancillary technologies coming together, it’s about understanding customers, policies, technologies, communities, adopting digital. A siloed approach can slow the progress.

Collaboration is most effective when it is supported by clear purpose and shared goals. While tools like AI support decision-making —human alignment is essential. Teams must understand what they are solving for, why it matters, what are the gaps and how can they leverage their strengths to deliver outcomes.

Institutionalise capability-building: For long-standing organisations, some of them with tens of thousands of employees, transition to renewables requires starting with asking the ‘what before the how’. Leaders have to ask questions like what skills are needed for storage, green hydrogen, or other future technologies? How do current competencies match up? What gaps must be filled through training, academia, or consulting? Once the ‘what’ is defined through technical competency frameworks, the ‘how’ follows more naturally.

Engage Gen Z with relevance and growth: Today’s workforce is younger, and their expectations are different. Gen Z values purpose, relevance, and the opportunity to grow — often more than financial rewards. Manufacturing offers a great example of how sectors can reinvent themselves. Manufacturing has moved away from its not-so-glamourous image by embracing technology, flattening hierarchies, and creating spaces for learning. The result? Higher retention and stronger engagement. The lesson is clear: A modern, inclusive culture that supports growth is key to attracting and retaining young talent.

Foster a learn-it-all culture: As AI takes on routine tasks, human roles must shift toward higher-value activities. Organisations must cultivate a culture where curiosity, adaptability, and continuous learning are embedded in everyday work. HR will need to play a pivotal role in enabling this — not just through platforms, but by designing experiences that encourage exploration and growth.

Preserve the human touch in digital journeys: As digital adoption led by AI continues to scale, systems are being automated, workflows reimagined, and decisions increasingly driven by data. Amidst this evolution, it’s easy to lose sight of the human touch.

Employees need clarity not just on what is changing, but on how it enhances their work and supports their growth. The value proposition of new tools, platforms, and processes must be communicated with precision and empathy. The real impact comes from conversations, coaching, and contextual guidance. Data may inform decisions, but it is people — through dialogue, feedback, and shared understanding — who drive change. Preserving the human connection ensures that transformation is not only efficient, but also inclusive, meaningful, and sustainable.

Finally, culture isn’t static. It must evolve with strategy, workforce expectations, and societal shifts. What worked yesterday may not work tomorrow. Organisations need to regularly refresh their cultural approach to stay relevant and resilient.

Ultimately, it’s a culture rooted in trust, people-centricity, and continuous learning that enables organisations to thrive — especially in complex, fast-changing sectors like energy. When employees feel valued and empowered, and when leadership fosters psychological safety and purpose, transformation becomes not just possible — but sustainable.

This article is authored by Anvesha Thakker, partner & industry head, Clean Energy, KPMG in India.